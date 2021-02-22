Who Is Shahid Rafi? Know Details About Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi's Youngest Son

Shahid Rafi is Mohammed Rafi's son, alongside three brothers and three sisters. The former was born to Mohammed Rafi and his second wife, Bilquis Bano. Shahid Rafi also wrote a book on his father, titled 'Mohammed Rafi Voice of a Nation'. Shahid Rafi, who is also the youngest son of Mohammed Rafi, is also a great singer. If you have been wondering 'Who is Shahid Rafi' and details of his professional life, here, we've got you covered.

Who is Shahid Rafi?

Rafi has performed in several shows and events in various parts of the world. He has also been honoured with several accolades and awards, many times in Bollywood awards too. In 2010, Shahid Rafi launched a music school in the name of his father. Located in Mumbai, the Mohammed Rafi Academy is popular for schooling Indian classical and contemporary music. It was launched on July 31, 2010, the 30th death anniversary of legendary Hindi film singer, Mohammed Rafi.

In the year 2016, Shahid Rafi joined politics. Apart from being a garments businessman and a singer, he had contested the Mumbadevi assembly segment in south Mumbai. In 2011, Shahid Rafi announced that he will be penning a book based on his father's life, alongside writer Sujata Dev. The book was a tribute to Mohammed Rafi on his 31st death anniversary, which went to release in December 2011. It was published by Om Books International.

As mentioned in Mohammed Rafi Voice of a Nation, Shahid Rafi wrote that his father was known to be of a very gentle calm demeanour who always remained humble, selfless, ego-less, devoted, God-fearing and a family-loving gentleman throughout his life. He also mentioned that Mohammed Rafi never had sent anyone he met back empty-handed. Shahid further added that his father contributed to society and helped people through his charity and notable deeds.

Shahid Rafi also has a son, Fuzail Rafi. The youngest grandson of Mohammed Rafi is also a musician and aims to carry his grandfather's legacy ahead. Fuzail often shares family pictures with Shahid Rafi and unseen stills of legend Mohammed Rafi. Take a peek into Mohammed Rafi's family pictures.

