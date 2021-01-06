Who Is Swapnil Shinde? All About The Celebrated Designer Who Came Out As A Transwoman

Top fashion designer Swapnil Shinde has now come out as a transwoman. She shared an elaborate post on Instagram to showcase her new look and also announced her new name. The designer would now like to be addressed as Saisha Shinde. Many of her contemporaries commented on her heartwarming post and praised Saisha Shinde. Saisha has earlier designed outfits for top Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and many more. Read on to know about the illustrious designer's career and life.

Designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transwoman

Saisha Shinde formerly known as Swapnil Shinde shared an elaborate post about "not being a gay man anymore, and being a transwoman instead." The designer mentioned that she was in her 20s while studying in NIFT when she realised that she was gay. But six years ago, she accepted the fact that she is not a gay man but a transwoman. Take a look at her Instagram post

Who is Designer Swapnil Shinde?

According to fashionfad portal, Saisha Shinde (formerly Swapnil Shinde) is a NIFT graduate with a diploma in fashion from Milan, Italy. She was also the first runner up in the reality TV show called Lakme Fashion House after which she won a six months internship at the House of Versace. She rose to fame after she designed the key looks for Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial titled Fashion, where she designed Priyanka Chopra's outfits in the movie.

Saisha Shinde had also participated in the popular American TV series called Project Runway for its Season 14. The show aired in 2015 where supermodels Heidi Klum, Marie Claire creative director Nina Garcia, and fashion designer Zac Posen judge the show. She was amongst the designer contestants on the season and he placed at the 6th position in the show. A few days ago. she shared a throwback video when she appeared on Project Runway as well.

Saisha recently shared a New Year's post stating "Here we go 2021. P.S. Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one." As soon as she shared this post, she received a humongous amount of comments from many of her celeb friends who congratulated her for showing her courage and baring her true self in front of the whole world. Here are some of the comments.



Image credits: Swapnil Shinde's Instagram

She had earlier designed outfits for Bollywood A-listers including Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many more. She has also designed outfits for Indian delegated for Miss Universe as well as Miss World pageants as well. Here are few of the recent Bollywood celebs that she had designed the outfits for.



Many of her fans and followers on social media were searching about "Swapnil Shinde's name?" after she changed her name to Saisha on her social media profile. A while ago Hollywood actor Ellen Page also broke the internet after he came out as trans. He then changed his name to Elliot Page. Recently, Saisha Shinde's photo on her Instagram has been receiving a lot of heartwarming comments from her fans and friends.

