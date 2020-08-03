Who Medicated Sushant? Siddharth Pithani Says 'me'; Cook & Bodyguard Say 'Rhea Ma'am'

In an interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's housemate Siddharth Pithani made contradicting statements before leaving the interview abruptly. Surfacing from Hyderabad almost 50 days after Sushant's death, Pithani claimed to not know anything regarding Sushant's mental health, or the medicines he was taking, but made a massive disclosure by revealing that it was he who would administer two tablets of some medicine to him every day. It is important to note here that Siddharth Pithani's main connect to Sushant - as stated by him - was to make social media videos.

Read | Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's contradictory remarks before leaving interview

However, among other discrepancies regarding his version, Siddharth Pithani's statements stand in direct contradiction with Sushant Singh’s bodyguard's testimony in which he revealed to Republic TV that the “medicines that Sushant sir was consuming were highly recommended (prescription drugs)” and that the drug-store owners would eye him suspiciously when he would run the errand of fetching them for Rhea Chakraborty. He spoke, on condition of anonymity, about how Sushant would always be asleep and how Rhea had taken control of his house and its staff.

Read | 'Sushant kept sleeping', Bodyguard alleges; says ‘Rhea used to send me to fetch drugs’

Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh who was one of the five persons present in Sushant's flat the day he was found hanging (along with Pithani), spoke exclusively to Republic TV and confirmed that it was Rhea who had had been administering some medicines to SSR after which the actor's 'attitude had changed' causing him to sleep for the most part of the day. Although he didn't know what the medicines were for, the cook clearly said, "Rhea ma'am used to bring medicines, she would give him the medicines also".

Read | Sushant's cook reveals breakfast chat on day he died; says 'Rhea used to bring medicines'

Instance 1: Sidharth Pithani says, 'I gave medications. Rhea had nothing to do with them.'

Instance 2: Bodyguard says, 'I bought the prescription medicines. Rhea would give them to Sushant.'

Instance 3: Cook, Neeraj Singh says, 'Rhea would give Sushant some medicines'

While the bodyguard and the cook have revealed similar accounts of Rhea Chakraborty's role in Sushant's alleged mental health and medication, Siddharth Pithani's testimony to Republic TV clearly suggests something is amiss. Rhea has been named as an accused for abetment of suicide in the FIR by Sushant's father, which also carries other explosive allegations. While her whereabouts are currently unknown, at least 2 pictures posted by her on Instagram credit Siddharth Pithani, making clear that the two knew each other. Sushant's friend Samuel also highlighted that Siddharth and Rhea were closer than he (Samuel) and Rhea.

Read | Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani says ‘met him hours before death, was in same house’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.