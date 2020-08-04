Will Hrithik Roshan Play Lead In Indian Version Of 'The Night Manager'?

Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks with the makers of the fan-favourite BBC show, The Night Manager. According to a recent development, the actor is expected to play the lead role in the Indian version of The Night Manager. He has reportedly been approached for the role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original. The show is based on a mystery book by John Le Carre and hence has a huge fan following across the globe.

Hrithik in The Night Manager?

The Night Manager on BBC is one of the greatest thriller mystery television shows which has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has lately been in conversation with the makers of the show about playing a pivotal role in the Indian version of the BBC show. He has not yet taken up the role as his final decision would depend on the packaging of the show.

A source told the leading daily that he has indeed been doing all his meetings on Zoom calls lately. The actor is reportedly quite adept at using technology and loves utilising it for work. They revealed that Hrithik Roshan is still waiting for a confirmation on the other character of the arms dealer Richard Roper that was played by Laurie in the original. It has not yet been confirmed if Hrithik Roshan is taking up the role as he is depending mostly on the "packaging of the show".

About The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a crime and mystery series with a dash of drama. The plot of the series revolves around the night manager of Cario hotel who has been hired to know more about an arms dealer’s circle and connections. It showcases how the manager gets to know about each detail related to the arms dealer.

The BBC show has been created by Susanne Bier while the script has been written by John Le Carre and David Farr. It also stars actors like Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, and Elizabeth Debicki in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the series here.

Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram and YouTube (BBC)

