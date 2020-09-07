Xur Location September 7: Where Is Xur In Destiny 2 And What Is He Selling?

Destiny 2 launched back in 2017 but its high octane action backdrop comes players coming back to the game. However, the exclusive merchant Xur which brings exotic weapons for plyers to buy every week. The merchant makes an entry into the game every Friday however this week around (September 4-8) Xur unexpectedly showed up way after his usual time. Read below to know where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week and what is he selling -

Destiny 2 Xur location

This week around, Xur will be available on the top of the Barge in the Nessus area. In order to get a hold of Xur, players need to navigate themselves to the Watcher's grave landing zone and walk up north-west until they find a giant ship elevated from the ground. Xur is hanging around at the front of the ship and players will have to jump in the ship first.

What is Xur selling this week?

Image courtesy - xHOUNDISHx (YouTube)

All the Exotic equipment sold by Xur this week around have been listed below. The exotic merchant also brings along an opportunity for players to buy Engrams which by default turn into Exotics if a player does not have it. However, players can only buy one engram per week in Destiny 2 from Xur.

Exotic Weapon - Merciless

Merciless used to be the top tier weapon during the early days of Destiny 2 but it still holds the Exotic rank. As of now, if players use this weapon to kill a boss, it increases the charge rate with every shot. The main attraction with this weapon is the charging speed.

Exotic Hunter - Foetraccer

Foetracer basically turns a players hunter to a predator who marks its enemies and also attacks enemies with less health. The weapon does extra damage to marked opponents which makes it easier for players. However, it has low damage boost.

Exotic Titan - Aeon Safe

Aeon Safe has been a common exotic armour bought by Xur in Destiny 2. While wearing the armour, players are granted different abilities based on their rank/class. Thus it is not recommended for Warlock level players.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

There is no flying in Destiny 2 but this is the closest players can ever get to it. The exotic chest piece allows players to float in mid-air and shoot weapons. It gives extra airborne accuracy coupled with strong damage resistance.

