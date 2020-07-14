'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Viral Scene Shows Characters Wearing Masks, Netizens React

Filming on a number of television shows has resumed after a long halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are certain guidelines provided by the government that are required to be followed while shooting. Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also resumed shooting and the characters were seen wearing face marks and shields on the show in a video that went viral. Read to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wear face marks and shield

A Twitter user shared a small clip from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata show. In it, Alka Kaushal as Sita Choudhary appears wearing a face mask and removes it as she sees Naira Goenka, played by Shivangi Joshi. As the camera pans, Naira is also seen wearing a face shield. Check out the video below.

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Soon after the video hit the internet it went viral. The 12 seconds video currently has more than 280 k views with 20.1 k likes along with 7.6 k retweets and comments. Check out what Twitterati commented on the video.

my mom just finished watching this on hotstar 😂 idk if theyre actually trying to incorporate it into the plot or if they were actually being cautious but LOL — roseanna (@roseannaakm) July 14, 2020

Ye Virus Kya Karvata Hai — Utsav Chakraborty (@Wootsaw) July 14, 2020

For real? At least they are incorporating the proper use of face mask/shield in the story for awareness and making it more dramatic (add scoring here) — Flow Galindez (@FlowGalindez) July 14, 2020

Wow just wow🤣🤣Happy to see that they are spreading the awareness and necessity of wearing masks and shield!😅 — Sakshi Baiswar (@SakshiBaiswar) July 14, 2020

This was the first episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which was aired after the lockdown. Earlier in the episode, lead actor Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik Goenka was seen showing his concern for his beloved Naira. He made her wore the face shield as he went out of the house. Netizens also shared a glimpse of their romantic gesture.

Haven't seen more cuteness and drama in any other catwalk....@shivangijoshi10 you are 😍#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/56MGJprKBJ — 💫 Shᥕᥱtᥲ 💫 (@Shweta10887) July 13, 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has introduced a new character, Sita Choudhary portrayed by Alka Kaushal. She has entered the show as a saviour of Goenka Industries. Sita Choudhary’s assistance and help is required by the Goenkas as their business is crumbling due to the three months of lockdown.

However, Naira Goenka did not have a very pleasant first meeting with Sita, starting their relationship on the wrong foot. In the coming episodes, it is said that Naira will lie to Sita that the girl who she had a tussle at the temple was her twin sister Tina. Shivangi Joshi will further appear in a dual role as Naira and Tina. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 pm.

