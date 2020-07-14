Last Updated:

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Viral Scene Shows Characters Wearing Masks, Netizens React

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal were seen wearing face mask and shield on show. Check out the video and how fans reacted.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Filming on a number of television shows has resumed after a long halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are certain guidelines provided by the government that are required to be followed while shooting. Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also resumed shooting and the characters were seen wearing face marks and shields on the show in a video that went viral. Read to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wear face marks and shield

A Twitter user shared a small clip from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata show. In it, Alka Kaushal as Sita Choudhary appears wearing a face mask and removes it as she sees Naira Goenka, played by Shivangi Joshi. As the camera pans, Naira is also seen wearing a face shield. Check out the video below.

Soon after the video hit the internet it went viral. The 12 seconds video currently has more than 280 k views with 20.1 k likes along with 7.6 k retweets and comments. Check out what Twitterati commented on the video.

This was the first episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which was aired after the lockdown. Earlier in the episode, lead actor Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik Goenka was seen showing his concern for his beloved Naira. He made her wore the face shield as he went out of the house. Netizens also shared a glimpse of their romantic gesture.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has introduced a new character, Sita Choudhary portrayed by Alka Kaushal. She has entered the show as a saviour of Goenka Industries. Sita Choudhary’s assistance and help is required by the Goenkas as their business is crumbling due to the three months of lockdown.

However, Naira Goenka did not have a very pleasant first meeting with Sita, starting their relationship on the wrong foot. In the coming episodes, it is said that Naira will lie to Sita that the girl who she had a tussle at the temple was her twin sister Tina. Shivangi Joshi will further appear in a dual role as Naira and Tina. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 pm.

 

 

