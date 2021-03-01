Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' Breaks 'Saiyaan Ji's' Record With 24M Views In 24 Hours

It's double the celebration for sensational Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh as his newly-released song for Mumbai Saga, titled Shor Machega, topped YouTube's trending list in no time from its release while its recently-released peppy track Saiyaan Ji crossed a whopping 200 million views. On Monday, the Loca rapper took to his Instagram handle to reveal that in addition to trending at No. 1 on YoutTube, the music video of Shor Machega became YT's "most-watched video in the last 24 hours" with over a whopping 24 million views in a day. Furthermore, the upbeat song is also trending on iTunes, Gaana and Josh, revealed Yo Yo Honey Singh himself.

After Saiyaan Ji, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Shor Machega causes a sensation!

Exactly a month after releasing his chartbuster dance number Saiyaan Ji on January 27, 2021, T-Series dropped Yo Yo Honey's Singh Shor Machega on February 28. While the newly-released song from the upcoming film Mumbai Saga is co-sung by Hommie Dilliwala, its music video stars Spiltsvilla 11 fame, Shruti Sinha, alongside Singh and Dilliwala. Earlier today, the Blue Eyes crooner took to his Instagram handle to reveal that the song is trending across streaming platforms and has raked over 24 million views with more than 1 million likes on YouTube in a day. He wrote, "Most watched video WORLDWIDE in 24 Hrs. Trending on Youtube & audio streaming platforms. Over 24 M VIEWS across YouTube, 1M likes already! #ShorMachega Ka SHOR is all over the GLOBE"

Just like Shor Machega, soon after the release of Saiyaan Ji in January this year, the music video, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, was also quick to bag the top spot in YouTube's trending list. However, Shor Machega crossed the milestone set by Saiyaan Ji in terms of its views with over 24M views in a day, whereas the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer had crossed over 20M views in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, soon after Shor Machega started trending at #1 on YouTube, Mumbai Saga actor Emraan Hashmi also took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans. He will be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and more in this Sanjay Gupta directorial. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 19.

