'You NAUGHTY': BJP's Sambit Patra Fires Jibe At Shiv Sena As HC Comes To Kangana's Rescue

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished what it alleged were "illegal alterations" at the Bandra office of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. However, the Bombay High Court has stayed further demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition and will hear the matter on Thursday.

'You naughty stop demolition'

Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment. Reacting to the fast-paced developments, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted saying, "You NAUGHTY STOP DEMOLITION".

You NAUGHTY STOP DEMOLITION — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 9, 2020

Sambit Patra was taking an apparent dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who while clarifying his abusive remark on Kangana Ranaut had said that he meant to call her "naughty girl" in his own language. Raut had earlier refused to apologise for his remark. He had said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

The Sena and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actress said she didn't trust Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reacting strongly to her comment, Shiv Sena's newly appointed spokesperson Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" The tweet evoked strong reaction from leaders of the Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure."

