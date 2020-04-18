Zaira Wasim Does Not Want People To Praise Her; Says She Is Not As Righteous As Believed

Zaira Wasim recently put up a post asking her followers to not praise her for the step that she has taken. She put up a note telling people that that she is not as righteous as people believe her to be and hence does not expect praise for it. It is being assumed that the note has come in as a subtle response to Babita Phogat as Zaira Wasim’s name was mentioned by her in a recent Instagram post.

Zaira Wasim does not want to be praised

Zaira Wasim recently took to Instagram to express how she felt about people praising her for the stand that she took last year. In the statement, she has mentioned how she does not want people to applaud her as she does not want her Iman to get affected. She has asked her followers to pray for her instead of praising her in any manner. Zaira Wasim expressed her wish to live and die as a true Muslim and has asked people to respect her choice. It is being assumed that the note has come in after Babita Phogat mentioned the Dangal actor’s name to put forth that she cannot be frightened easily. Have a look at the post from Zaira Wasim’s Instagram here.

Babita Phogat had recently put up an Instagram video of herself where she had mentioned actor Zaira Wasim’s name. In the video, Babita Phogat was seen asking her haters to keep it in their mind that “she is not Zaira Wasim” and was hence of the opinion that she cannot be scared off easily. She said that she will be vocal about what she believes in no matter how much they threaten. This statement was made by Babita Phogat in reference to the hate that she was receiving related to a few tweets that she had put up regarding a gathering that happened in Delhi.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: RSVP Movies)

