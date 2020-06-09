Zareen Khan Talks About Her Upcoming Film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'; Read More

Recently, Bollywood actor Zareen Khan opened up about the release of her upcoming LGBTQ film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. In addition, during her interaction with an entertainment portal, Zareen Khan gave an insight into the story of the film and called it one of the films which are closest to her heart. She also talked about playing a lesbian on-screen and the present situation of LGBTQ members in society.

READ | Exclusive: Zareen Khan On Playing A Lesbian In LGBTQ Film, 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele '

Zareen Khan talks about Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Zareen Khan said that Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is a humane story of two individuals Veer and Mansi. Adding further, she said that the film revolves around the story of their friendship and is about a road trip. Quoting it as 'close to her heart' Zareen said that the film needs to come out in society, especially in a country like India.

While mentioning about the fact that section 377 has been decriminalised, Zareen added that there are still families in which an individual can not walk up and confess their sexual orientation. She concluded saying that freedom is still not completely there in certain sections of society and in some families, although the Government has approved it. The report quoted her saying that the film deals with the topic of homosexuality but in a humorous way.

READ | Zareen Khan Reveals Marriage Plans; Here Is What Says About Celebs Having A Personal Life

READ | Zareen Khan Feels Rejected By Bollywood? Actor To Try Her Luck In Regional Cinema

In her interview with a leading portal, Zareen Khan also talked in detail about the OTT release of the film. The 33-year-old actor said that Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele was slated for a March release but the lockdown announcement tossed their release plans. She does not think it will be sensible to wait for more for the theatres to open up and then release it, said the actor. At the end of her interaction, she confirmed and said that the makers have decided to release it on OTT platforms.

READ | Zareen Khan: I Am A Wide Structured Person And I Cannot Cut My Bones Off

Earlier in January 2020, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Zareen Khan talked about the film. When asked about playing a lesbian, she said, "I'm very satisfied with this film. This is the kind of role that I was waiting for. I'm very thrilled about the film getting so much appreciation in the festival circuits. Now, I'm just waiting for the theatrical release which will be on February 14, 2020. I'm eagerly waiting for people to go watch it." But now the film will take an OTT release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.