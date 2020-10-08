'16 Candles' Cast: Here Are All The Main Leads And The Roles They Played In The Movie

16 Candles is a classic coming-of-age film that released back in 1984. Directed by John Hughes, 16 Candles is about a teenage girl who is soon going to turn 16 years old. However, her sweet 16th birthday is not going her way, as no one remembers her birthday because of her sister's marriage. Moreover, her highschool crush is also oblivious about her feelings. The film starred Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall in the lead roles.

16 Candles Cast and the roles they played

Also Read | Did Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Get Married? Rumours Go Viral

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald played the role of Samantha "Sam" Baker, the lead character who is just turning 16 years old. Other than 16 Candles, Molly Ringwald is also known for The Facts of Life. She recently featured in The Kissing Booth as Mrs Flynn. Molly Ringwald was once a teen icon in the US as she starred in various sitcoms and teen movies.

Michael Schoeffling

Also Read | Highest Paid Actors Of 2020: Can You Guess The Richest Stars Of The Year With This Quiz?

Michael Schoeffling played the role of Jake, Sam's crush who is popular in high school. Besides 16 Candles, Michael Schoeffling has also featured in Wild Hearts Can't be Broken and Vision Quest. Michael Schoeffling ended up quitting acting in 1991.

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall featured as Ted, a nerd who has a crush on Sam. Anthony Michael Hall is one of the most popular teen actors of all time as he has also starred in other coming-of-age movies like The Breakfast Club and Weird Science. For a while, he was also part of Saturday Night Live. He will next be seen in the slasher film Halloween Kills.

Paul Dooley

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer & Other Hollywood Celebs Strip To Explain 'naked Ballots'

Paul Dooley is an American actor who played the role of Sam's father, Jim Baker, in 16 Candles. Sam's father ends up forgetting her birthday due to his elder daughter's wedding. Paul Dooley has also worked in other popular movies like Cars 2, Insomnia, Runaway Bride, and Hairspray.

Haviland Morris

Haviland Morris played Caroline Mulford, a spoilt cheerleader who is Jake's girlfriend. Haviland is another actor who played many teen roles when she was young. She now works as a real estate agent and has not featured as an actor since 2016.

Also Read | 'The Prom': First Look Featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And Others Out

[image source: 16 Candles trailer]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.