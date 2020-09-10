Charlie Kaufman Movies That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend, See List

Charlie Kaufman made his debut with the movie Synecdoche, New York which was loved by the critics. Ever since then, the audiences and critics alike have ranked Charlie Kaufman movies among the other must-watch movies in the last decade. His latest Netflix movie, I'm Thinking of Ending Things released on September 4, and has been making headlines for its gripping storyline and direction, not even a week after it came out. Here are other Charlie Kaufman movies fans can watch.

Charlie Kaufman Movies

Being John Malkovich

Written by Charlie Kaufman, the movie marked his debut as a writer. It released in the year 1999 and told the bizarre story of a puppeteer Craig Schwartz, played by John Cusack who discovers a door to a portal. This portal leads to the mind of celebrity John Malkovich, played by himself.

Human Nature

As its name suggests, the movie revolves around man's basic instinct to survive which have been transformed as it's surroundings and environment change. Charlie Kaufman has taken over the screenplay of this movie, telling the story of Puff, a man brought up in the wild who's been discovered and is now taught the way to live in the modern age.

Confessions of a Dangerous Man

Revolving around secret government agencies and their presence among the common man, the plot is lead by Chuck Barris, an assassin produced by CIA agent Jim Byrd. Chuck gradually becomes a famous TV presenter and is now tasked with keeping his previous identity a secret to keep away from any trouble. Charlie Kaufman writes the screenplay for this thriller released in 2002.

Adaptation

Another movie released in 2002 that had Charlie Kaufman writing its screenplay, tells the story of a screenwriter also named Kaufman, played by Nicholas Cage. It's an edgy drama that shows how serendipity brings two people together, who were only connected by a book.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Undoubtedly one of the best movies of Charlie Kaufman, this movie released in 2004 had Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. Contrary to their previous roles, Jim plays the role of a subdued man while Kate plays the role of a wild, carefree girl. With overlapping timelines, the movie shows how the two falls in and out of love, only to come back to each other at the end in the craziest of ways.

Synecdoche, New York

Synecdoche, New York marked the directorial debut of Charlie Kaufman, earning him praise and critical acclaim for its brilliant execution. A director Caden Cotard has his life turned upside down in a matter of a few months, with his family leaving him and his therapist not able to help him with his problems. To top it off, he also has a disease which is making him weaker by the day. He leaves his home in Schenectady and travels to New York City, changing the lives of a few actors that join him for work.

Anomalisa

Anomalisa is an animation that is eerily close to the unbearable emotions and feelings of a lonely life. This movie directed by Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson is hilarious. However, it is a true representation of the loneliness plaguing the life of a single man.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

The latest movie by Charlie that released a week ago, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological drama playing out in a way that only a Kaufman movie could. He intertwines life, love and loss in a simple yet profound way through the life of Lucy as she goes to meet her new boyfriend's family.

[Image credit: @rbcasting]

