Khloe Kardashian's Favourite Room Comes With, '50 Shades Of Blonde'; Find Out Why

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to introduce her favourite room in her house and it is not even her own. Khloe revealed in her story that her favourite room in the house is the one where her wigs and hair extensions are stored. She captioned the picture with the following words, “50 Shades of blonde, one of my favourite rooms."

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian To Not Give Tristan Thompson Another Chance?

In the picture that Khloe Kardashian shared, there were several hair extensions neatly stored. The wide range of options varied from short blonde bangs to long wavy extensions. There were several colours to select, from dark blonde to subtle pink. The extensions looked like Khloe Kardashian is yet to don some of them. Khloe Kardashian also put on display her favourite wigs on hot pink wig mannequin heads.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her weave closet that contains 50 shades of blonde hair extensions pic.twitter.com/idXHL0Nvrk — Whatsupblog9ja (@whatsupblog9ja) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Is A Boss Lady In Real Life; A Look At The Brands Owned By 'KUWTK' Star

Khloe Kardashian reportedly got the interior of her favourite room done by The Home Edit. She tagged the official Instagram of the interior and shelving company. The picture that Khloe shared was reposted by The Home Edit’s account.

Here is what they shared:

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Pic Has An Adorable Comment From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian loves donning wigs and hair extensions. The youngest of Kardashian sisters, Khloe has shared several looks with hair extensions and blonde looks. One of the most iconic looks of Khloe was her gold shimmery dress for Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas bash in 2019.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

On the professional front

Apart from her stylish appearances, the reality star, Khloe Kardashian also co-owns Kardashian Beauty, a make-up and beauty company with her sisters. She also owns a boutique named Dash. Apart from being a boss business lady she was seen in Los Angeles recently shooting for the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.