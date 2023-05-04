A$AP Rocky Apologises To Fan For Squishing Her While Jumping Barrier Ahead Of Met Gala

The Met Gala 2023 was filled with many memorable moments, including a mishap involving rapper A$AP Rocky. Hours before his appearance at the gala with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attempted to jump over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. The incident was captured on video, and the footage quickly went viral. A$AP used his fans to support him while jumping the barricade, inadvertently hurting a fan in the process. The fan’s glasses were smashed, and her face was squished as A$AP used her to boost himself over the barrier.

Following the incident, A$AP Rocky took to Twitter to apologise to the fan. She had posted a selfie on the platform, captioning it “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me”. A$AP saw the tweet and responded with “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART”. Fans of the rapper flooded the comments section of the tweet, with many expressing their amusement at the way A$AP apologized.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at the Met Gala

Despite the incident outside the Carlyle Hotel, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala later that night. The Fenty Beauty founder looked stunning in a white Valentino dress, while the rapper opted for a black suit jacket and a plaid kilt over his jeans. Rihanna removed her flowered hood to reveal a heavenly white dress that she paired with bold red lipstick.

A$AP Rocky got secretly married to Rihanna

Fans speculated that the couple may have secretly gotten married ahead of the event. But neither party has confirmed the rumours. However, their appearance at the Met Gala together sent social media into a frenzy, with fans of both stars praising their fashion choices.

While A$AP Rocky’s attempt to jump over a barricade before the Met Gala may have caused some unintended harm, his apology on Twitter was well-received by fans. The incident didn’t appear to dampen his and Rihanna’s spirits, as the couple looked stunning when they arrived at the event together. Met Gala 2023 will undoubtedly be remembered for many viral moments, including A$AP Rocky’s apology and the appearance of the glamorous couple on the red carpet.