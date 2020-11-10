Academy Awards Winner Olivia Colman To Play The Lead In An Irish Film 'Joyride'

Olivia Colman will soon be seen as the lead in a feel-good Irish film which has been titled “Joyride”. The film also happens to mark the first dramatic feature of Emer Reynolds. In the past, Emer has been the winner of an Emmy award for his work in films, thus fans are excited to watch Olivia Colman and Emer together on a project. Details of the movie at the time are scarce as the makers have been working on it extensively. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is all set to begin shooting next year.

Olivia Colman to play the lead in an Irish film titled "Joyride"

The film will follow the story of a woman named Joy who is on an adventure to give away her newborn child to her best friend. The reason for this will be explored in the film. However, during her journey, she encounters a street urchin who also accompanies her on her ride. Despite the two being quite different in nature and coming from different worlds, they form a deep bond. They are on the run for a reason and thus the film is expected to take viewers on a joyous ride with the two characters.

Olivia Colman revealed in an interaction with the media outlet that she couldn’t get the character out of her head. The rest of the cast and crew also had several positive things to say about the film in general.

Producer Aoife O’Sulivan expressed that he was thrilled to begin a highly original project which is filled with humour and had an emotional touch. He also went on to praise Emer Reynolds for taking over the project. Aoife also praised the writer of the film, Ailbhe Keoghan and called him a true talent. Further on, the producer also praised Olivia Colman and said that it was a dream come true to have her as the lead of the film.

Emer Reynolds also spoke highly of Olivia Colman by calling her an incredible artist. He went on to say that she as an actor possesses intelligence and depth along with comedic brilliance. He added that it would be a pleasure for him to harness her comedy in the film that is yet to come, according to the news portal.

