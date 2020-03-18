Actor Joel Edgerton & Toni Collette Forced To Self-isolate In Australia

Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton and actor Toni Colette have been forced to self-isolate. They will have to self-isolate for 14 days after flying into Sydney's International Airport recently. They will be forced into self-quarantine as the Australian government has announced new rules for all international arrivals.

Also Read | WB Secretariat Nabanna Sanitised After Top Bureaucrat's Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced their government’s new rules around self-isolation on Sunday. These new rules are taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The new rules came into effect at midnight Monday. Coronavirus pandemic is the current burning issue all the countries in the world, with currently more thousands, have been infected with Coronavirus and dying because of the disease COVID-19.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Gurugram Residents Chant Gayatri Mantra To Stay Positive Amid Pandemic Scare

According to a leading daily, the Australian government has imposed these new rules as confirmed cases in Australia have surpassed 400. Five people have died because of Coronavirus across the nation. Penalties for those who will not self-isolate will be determined separately by each state and territory.

Also Read | Daisy Shah Says She Is Very Bossy With Family To Keep Them Safe From Coronavirus Outbreak

Joel Edgerton was seen leaving the airport with his Vogue fashion director girlfriend, Christine Centenera. The couple was returning home from Turks And Caicos Island on Tuesday, March 17. They will now be spending two weeks in self-isolation.

Also Read | Idris Elba Hints Canada PM Trudeau’s Wife Sophie May Have Been His Exposure To Coronavirus

Many travellers at the airport were seen taking precautionary methods as they were seen wearing masks. Joel Edgerton and his girlfriend Christine Centenera were seen without any masks or gloves. Toni Collette, on the other hand, was seen wearing a surgical mask and was also seen carrying a Coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport.

Toni Collette returned to Australia after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror Nightmare Alley. The shooting for the film has been suspended indefinitely. Toni Collette will be seen with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe in the movie. Toni Collette also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.