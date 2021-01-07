Adam Busby Asks Fans For 'prayers' As Wife Danielle Undergoes 'most Invasive Test'

OutDaughtered actor Adam Busby took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, to share a post asking fans to pray for his wife, Danielle Busby’s health. Danielle has to reportedly undergo her most "invasive test" amid ongoing health struggles. The actor went on to share a post of his wife on the hospital bed and along with asking for fans’ prayers, Adam went on to explain details about her medical health. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with prayer, good wishes and positive notes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adam Busby went on to share a monochrome picture of his wife lying on the hospital bed. In the picture, one can notice Danielle lying down with her mask on. In the picture, one can also notice the many machines in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to reveal details about Danielle Busby’s health and also asked fans for their prayers. He wrote, “Today is the day of @dbusby‘s most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment”.

He added, “Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable. #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Adam Busby shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to pen some get well soon messages, while some went on to pray for the actor’s health. One of the users wrote, “Good luck Danielle! You’ll be home soon with your beautiful daughters â¤ï¸”. While the other one wrote, “Praying so hard for her and you guys as well! â¤ï¸” Check out a few comments below.

Adam later went on to Instagram to share another post thanking fans for all their prayers. In the post, he also wrote that the prayers were definitely felt. Take a look at the post below.

