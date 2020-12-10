Gina Carano Under Fire For Sharing Election Conspiracy Meme, Mocking COVID-19 Vaccine

While her new role in The Mandalorian has helped Gina Carano gain new followers, her political comments have paved way for criticism online. Despite constant flak she received, Carano continued to share content supporting Donald Trump, which has also gotten some to ask Disney to get her fired. However, the 38-year-old continues to comment and recently shared a post that mocked COVID-19 vaccines along with supporting the election conspiracy.

Gina Carano Twitter comments get slammed by fans online

"Sure I’ll take the vaccine just mail it to me. My health and safety are too important to show up in person. Just like mail-in voting you know, safe, secure and honest," reads the post Carano shared. It adds that the vaccine should be mailed, mocking both the vaccination and elections. Fans remained outraged, unsettled with her lack of awareness.

"haha, look how stupid I am everyone". She hi-fived herself after she tweeted this out. When Earth-2ers brain's are removed after they die this is what is gonna come out: https://t.co/B6YERN3PVm pic.twitter.com/fa4CBc5Og1 — Fantastic Automatic (@FantaAutoma) December 9, 2020

I wouldn't mind if her character on The Mandolorian somehow just gets stabbed by the Darksaber. That would be cool https://t.co/CKtbqj9QPJ — gio (@fillet_gion) December 9, 2020

Can ya get 1 shot for each time you’ve been cancelled? 6 or 7 now? That should reverse it right? — Emily Locke 🇺🇸 (@EmmyLocke) December 8, 2020

I admire how you stir the pot. pic.twitter.com/QonN3lHwDp — Samuel Francisco (@OneSmugPug) December 9, 2020

Gina Carano fight record

As per UFC Stats, Carano has a 7-1-0 record. She started a career in Muay Thai, before moving to the MMA with a 12-1-1 record. Her bout with Leiticia Pestovа (2006) was the first-ever sanctioned female MMA fight, which she won after a 38-second knockout. She last fought in 2008, which was against Cris Cyborg. It was the first-ever female fight that headlined an MMA pay-per-view event. Cyborg overpowered Carano in the end, which turned out to be the only loss in the latter's career.

Gina Carano controversy

While there have been no confirmed reports, people have spoken about he part in the TV show being written off in Season 3. One controversy was regarding pronouns, where she mocked people including pronouns in people's bios. Pedro Pascal apparently spoke to her about the importance of the trend, following which her joke was taken down.

