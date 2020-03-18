After Cannes & Met Gala, BAFTA 2020 Postpones Awards; Shares Nomination Details

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has impacted the people around the world. Many countries have been under lock down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apart from the countries, various industries have also kept their shutter down until the situation gets under control. Recently, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has also officially postponed its annual television awards and television craft awards due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

BAFTA 2020 cancels

On Tuesday, BAFTA shared a statement on Twitter announcing the news where they revealed that the award night would be postponed. Writing an update about the event, the caption of the post reads, 'Following the latest government advice, we regret to announce that the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April & 17 May, will be postponed until later in the year'. A detailed report about the same has also shared.

Following the latest government advice, we regret to announce that the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April & 17 May, will be postponed until later in the year. Find out more https://t.co/Fugnj0vY29 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 17, 2020

In the brief report published by BAFTA, it is mentioned that the announcement of the nomination is scheduled for the next Thursday, that is March 26, 2020. The report also states that the organisers are working to explore options for new dates. In the report, BAFTA stated that they are continually monitoring the situation and closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England. At the end of the report, they mentioned that the safety of BAFTA members, guests and staff is the top priority. For the unversed, a few days back, Cannes and Met Gala have also officially announced that the events are postponed till further notice.

