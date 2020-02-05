Billie Eilish Criticises Current Rappers And Their Songs, Calls Them Liars

Billie Eilish has been one of the trending personalities in recent times, as she has commented on the rappers of current times, saying that they lie in their song lyrics. The 18-year old pop singer recently spoke to an entertainment portal and allegedly exposed a number of current rappers. Billie Eilish says a number of current rappers lie in the song lyrics and they make up stories about guns and women in their lyrics which is not true.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Defends Drake, Brands The Internet 'a Stupid Mess' For Calling Him A Creep

Billie Eilish on the current rap scenario

Billie commented on the current rappers and she feels that they do not write lyrics that are true. The singer also said, just because the story is not real does not mean it cannot be important.

Billie feels there’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. She said that’s posturing, and that’s not what she is doing. Eilish also got a lot of backlash on Twitter from rap fans, who called her out for her criticism.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Noticed By Fans Mouthing 'Please Don't Be Me' Before Bagging Her 5th Grammy

Also Read | Yogi Babu Gets Hitched To Manju Bhargavi In Low-key Ceremony; Posts Pic & Reception Update

Fan Reactions

A lot of new fake shit !!! There’s rappers about that life doe like me and Maxb and few others lol 😆 but really doe https://t.co/s2VA4aJf4C — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) February 5, 2020

There's a difference between Rap & Hip Hop. The Trash Rappers you're talking about @billieeilish that's Rap they put on a front. #hiphop is a culture a Worldwide movement. Emcees can rock a Mic and share real life experiences Rappers do it for the loot & lie #BillieEilish #Genius — kareemslick (@kareemslick) February 4, 2020

#billieeilish damn, you should’ve just took the Grammy and ate your food. pic.twitter.com/seEYDoFgOe — Meka. (@bossymekajay) February 5, 2020

Well said. I woke up today and read what #BillieEilish said and I shrugged. I couldn't understand why it was even news. It is a fact that many rappers are "posturing". That's a BIG part of the commercial appeal of #rap. But it doesn't mean that's all rap is. Don't feel insulted. https://t.co/W41ScdFJQ2 — AM🖤DI (@KeloidKrown) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Stumped With THIS Question, Sidharth Shukla Laughs Out Loud

Also Read | Billie Eilish Reveals Her Fear Of Having A Dramatic Meltdown Like Britney Spears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.