Billie Eilish Criticises Current Rappers And Their Songs, Calls Them Liars

Music

Billie Eilish has made it to the headlines because of her controversial comments about the current rap game and artist.Read more to know what Billie Eilish said

billie eilish

Billie Eilish has been one of the trending personalities in recent times, as she has commented on the rappers of current times, saying that they lie in their song lyrics. The 18-year old pop singer recently spoke to an entertainment portal and allegedly exposed a number of current rappers. Billie Eilish says a number of current rappers lie in the song lyrics and they make up stories about guns and women in their lyrics which is not true.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Defends Drake, Brands The Internet 'a Stupid Mess' For Calling Him A Creep

Billie Eilish on the current rap scenario

Billie commented on the current rappers and she feels that they do not write lyrics that are true. The singer also said, just because the story is not real does not mean it cannot be important.

Billie feels there’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. She said that’s posturing, and that’s not what she is doing. Eilish also got a lot of backlash on Twitter from rap fans, who called her out for her criticism.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Noticed By Fans Mouthing 'Please Don't Be Me' Before Bagging Her 5th Grammy

Also Read | Yogi Babu Gets Hitched To Manju Bhargavi In Low-key Ceremony; Posts Pic & Reception Update

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Stumped With THIS Question, Sidharth Shukla Laughs Out Loud

Also Read | Billie Eilish Reveals Her Fear Of Having A Dramatic Meltdown Like Britney Spears

 

 

