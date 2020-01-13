After 'Doctor Strange 2' Director's Exit, Where Does The Movie Stand?

The year 2021 will see a plethora of MCU film releases. Although some may be confused about the amount of hype the year 2021 is receiving but that is just because Marvel is releasing its Phase 4 set of movies in 2021. One such hyped movie is Doctor strange 2 aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A wave of shock came through when the Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson left the Doctor Strange 2 over creative differences with the Marvel company. Scott Derrickson had made the original Doctor Strange movie in 2016 starring Benedict Cumberbatch and was supposed to be directing the sequel to the movie as well.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Stan Lee's Heartwarming Response To The Film

Creative difference between the director and the mega-giant Marvel

According to the speculation, Scott Derrickson and Marvel company head Kevin Feige had a disagreement about the follow-up and what degree of scary it should comprise. For all those who don’t know, Scott Derrickson directed the haunting movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose and the film Sinister. Last Thursday, Derrickson wrote that he and Marvel have mutually agreed to part ways but he will still be the Executive Producer of the film. Only time can tell about how the movie angle will turn out and will it match or surpass the box office collections worldwide as compared to its first part. Doctor Strange co-starred Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams along with Benedict Cumberbatch made $678m at worldwide box office collection. Currently, the replacement director hasn't been declared yet.

ALSO READ| Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Introduce New Unexpected Characters?

Conjectures about Doctor Strange 2

Since 2016 there had been many conjectures about the theme of Doctor Strange 2. Currently, after Scott's departure, the fate of the movie is left for more ambiguity. Post Scott Derrickson's exit from the film, Cargill also won't have the chance to write the epic vision that Scott had for the Doctor Strange part 2 multiverse. In 2018, Cargill had announced that in the sequel Stephen strange would go and fight the Nightmare, who was previously known as Baron Mondo.

Derrickson claimed that Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) would be the first scary MCU film during San Diego Comic-Con in July. The marvel boss Feige also mentioned at the event that the movie would be suitable for the teens, even though it will be a bit PG-13. Now, Feige is saying that the movie won’t be a horror film as including a scary sequence in the Doctor Strange sequel would feel like those horror scenes that the audience saw in Indiana Jones and Gremlins.

2016’s Doctor Strange was a solid box office hit. Benedict Cumberbatch made the Sorcerer Supreme a globally recognised icon, and audiences were excited to see more of his mind-boggling adventures. Strange's pivotal roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame has a long way to go for the future sequels and the multiverse concepts. The film will also directly link to the Disney+ series called Wanda Vision. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled to be hitting the theatres on May 7, 2021.

ALSO READ| 'Doctor Strange 2' Will Not Be A Horror Film But Have Scary Sequences, Says Kevin Feige

ALSO READ| 10 Upcoming Marvel Movies That Prove That The MCU's Future Is Bright

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.