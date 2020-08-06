Aladdin Movie Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Aladdin was released last year in 2019 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film was an adaptation of Disney's 1992 film with the same name. The film starred Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban and Nasim Pedrad in the lead roles. Here is a complete look at the cast of Aladdin movie:

ALSO READ | 'Aladdin' Star Naomi Scott To Next Star In Sci-fi Movie 'Distant' Alongside Anthony Ramos

Aladdin movie cast

Will Smith as Genie

Will Smith plays the role of the Genie in Aladdin. His character was a comedic inclusion in the script and possessed the power to grant three wishes of the person who possessed the magical lamp. Talking about his role in Aladdin, Will Smith had revealed in an interview to Entertainment Tonight that he was "terrified" of playing the role when he found out that he will be paying homage to Robin Williams who played the Genie in the 1992 film.

ALSO READ | 'Aladdin' Actor Naomi Scott Was Mistaken For THIS Bollywood Beauty On Sets; See Details

Mena Massoud as Aladdin

Mena Massoud, on the other hand, played the titular role in Aladdin. He was a kind-hearted Agrabah thief who is head over heels in love with the princess. The film revolves around how Aladdin goes on to find the magic lamp that turns his entire life upside down. Apart from Aladdin, Mena Massoud has been a part of several films like Ordinary Days, Reprisal, etc. However, it was through his role in Aladdin that he gained widespread popularity.

Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine

Naomi Scott plays the role of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. The role was previously played by Linda Larkin in the 1992 film. Naomi Scott rose to fame for her performance in Terra Nova and Lemonade Mouth in 2011. She also played the role of the pink ranger in the 2017 film, Power Rangers. Further, Scott gained high praise for her performance in the 2019 film Charlie’s Angels.

ALSO READ | Will Smith Reveals He Was 'anxious' About The Role Of Genie In The 2019 Film 'Aladdin'

Frank Welker as Abu

Throughout the movie, one can see that Aladdin is often accompanied by his pet monkey called Abu. When Aladdin is tricked into getting the lamp, Abu steals the lamp back from Jafar. Abu is an adorable tufted capuchin who plays a major role in Aladdin’s life. According to several reports, Aladdin’s sidekick monkey Abu is completely computer-generated. Yet, even though Abu is not real, he has managed to garner a huge fan base. For those who did not recognise, Frank Welker is the voice of Abu. He is best known for lending his voice to Scooby-Doo’s Fred Jones.

ALSO READ | 'Aladdin' To Get A Genie Spin-off Miniseries; Will Smith To Return For His Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.