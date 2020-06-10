'Aladdin' Actor Naomi Scott Was Mistaken For THIS Bollywood Beauty On Sets; See Details

Hollywood actor, Naomi Scott is popular for playing the role of princess Jasmine Disney's Aladdin. During a promotional interview with a leading daily for the movie in 2019, she recalled how she was mistaken for the Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone on the sets of the movie. Here's what it is about.

Naomi Scott was mistaken for Deepika Padukone in Nagada Sang Dhol video?

During the interview, Naomi Scott was asked if her character from the Aladdin movie, Princess Jasmine, was inspired by female Bollywood actors. To this, she replied that there is a funny story regarding this incident. She was playing the song Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela because she loved it very much. The cast and crew of Aladdin were all Americans and did not know much about Bollywood. One among them approached the actor and asked her if it was her. To this, Scott replied with a yes not bothering to correct their misconception.

Elaborating, Naomi Scott said she thought to herself that she could have been compared to people other than Deepika Padukone. So she did not mind being compared to the Indian actor because she is "pretty beautiful". For the unversed, Naomi Scott is of Indian descent. Her mother Usha Scott is from Uganda but has Gujarati heritage.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Five Memorable Outfits That Will Help You Nail Your Every Mood

Naomi Scott rose to fame with her role as Princess Jasmine in the Disney movie, Aladdin. Bollywood's new actor on the block, Tara Sutaria, was also in the running to feature as Jasmine. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie was a massive hit at the box office.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'greatest Off-screen Hero'

In an interview with a daily portal, actor Will Smith who played the role of Aladdin's genie advised Guy Ritchie to adopt the Bollywood aesthetic for the movie. He said he was trying to bring out his best Bollywood version in the movie. For a sequence with Prince Ali, he kept insisting to Ritchie that he had to "go full Bollywood" with "Bollywood flavour".

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Boman Irani's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Weekends

Aladdin also cast Mena Massoud in the role of Aladdin. Marwan Kenzari featured in the role of the evil magician Jafar. Other supporting characters were played by Nassim Pedro, Billy Magnussen, Navid Negahban, Numan Acar and more.

Also Read: Can Deepika Padukone & Milind Soman Create Magic In Bollywood's Version Of 'Pretty Woman'?

Apart from Aladdin, Naomi Scott also starred in Charlie's Angel reboot. The movie also starred Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks in key roles. It has also been helmed by Elizabeth Banks.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Talked About Pink Underwater Inspired MET Gala Outfit

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Tried 9 Things She Had Never Done Before; See Video

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Sara Ali Khan Rock The Iconic White Saree; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.