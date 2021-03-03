Alice Evans Claims She Found Out About Her Divorce With Ioan Gruffudd From The News

Alice Evans has expressed her disbelief in a couple of posts with page-long captions on her Instagram as she found out through the news that her husband of 13 years Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce. The actor claims that neither did she nor her children know about the divorce and were kept in the dark. This news comes after Ioan had started living away from his wife and kids in January 2021, which Alice shared in a tweet at the time.

Alice Evans says she found out about her divorce through the news

According to reports in Metro.co.uk, Ioan has filed documents at the Superior Court of Los Angeles to officially end the former couple’s 13-year-old marriage. Alice took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a screenshot of the report, she wrote, "Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?".

Gruffudd and Evans had started dating in the year 2000 after they met on the sets of the movie 102 Dalmatians and got married 7 years later in 2007. They are parents to two daughters Ella Betsi and Elsie Marigold. The news of them getting a divorce came out on March 2, 2021, but there is no confirmation if there was a prenuptial agreement between the two. Alice had also made headlines, when she took to Twitter in January 2021, to share that her husband and soulmate of 20 years has decided to leave home and his family.

She wrote in the now-deleted tweet, “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he “no longer loves me”. I’m so sorry”.

Alice has used Instagram time and again, since the couple’s separation to vent out her thoughts and feeling in long captioned posts. In a post on February 7, 2021, she shared that the two were considering legal separation and wrote, “It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest”.

