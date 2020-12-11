'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Reveals Entire Cast Of The Much-awaited Film

The makers of the much-awaited film ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ took to the official Instagram handle to reveal the cast of the movie. The makers went on to share pictures of the actors along with their character name. The makers also penned a sweet note in the caption section revealing details about the movie and the cast. On seeing this, fans could not stop gushing over how excited they are for the movie.

Taking to its respective Instagram handle, Marvel studios went on to reveal the entire cast of the upcoming film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. In the film, Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi and he has to face the history he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the enigmatic Ten Rings organization's network. The movie’s cast also includes Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist.

Along with the post, the makers have penned a note revealing details about the film. The caption read: “Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Star Cast To Be Mainly Asian, Here's What Fans Have To Say

Fans react

On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how happy and excited they are for the upcoming film. The post shared by the makers received likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were excited to see the cast list. While some revealed that they can’t wait for the film’s release. One of the users wrote, “This is going to be a legit movie”. While the other one wrote, “OH YES THIS ONE SO EXCITED”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | 'Black Widow' Officially Delayed To 2021, 'Eternals' And 'Shang-Chi' Get New Release Dates

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings will be the first MCU movie with an Asian lead and is also said to be one of the biggest Hollywood ventures for all Asian stars. In an interview with Style Caster, Awkwafina shared some details about the team's operation. She said that when people think about things that have characterized Asians and Asian Americans in American media, they think about things like kung fu and martial arts. The film is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2021.

Also read | Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Also read | Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.