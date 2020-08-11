Alyssa Milano Talks About Hair Loss As A Part Of COVID-19 Symptoms

Hollywood actor Alyssa Milano took to her social media account and shared a post showing how much hair she was losing as a part of her COVID-19 symptoms. A few days back, she mentioned that the picture was taken on April 2 when she had been sick for two weeks. In the lengthy post, she wrote about her coronavirus symptoms and how the disease was not detected when she got her test done a few times before.

Alyssa Milano talks about hair loss due to COVID

Alyssa Milano took to her Instagram account and showed how much hair she was losing in one brushing post her bath. She was seen wearing a bathrobe and had a detangling brush in her hand. Alyssa mentioned that she was losing a lot of hair and that he was a ‘long hauler’. Long hauler is a term used to refer to a person who shows long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19.

In the video, Alyssa Milano says, “wear a da*n mask.” While sharing the post, she mentioned that she wanted her fans to see the hair loss that she is facing due to the COVID-19 symptoms. She urged her fans to take the virus seriously. A day prior to the video, she took to her Twitter account and mentioned that she had to run to the Emergency room.

I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler”. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.



This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

Alyssa Milano wrote that she still has some symptoms of COVID after she was diagnosed in April. She wrote that she started feeling heaviness in her chest. She wrote that she rushed to the ER to make sure that it wasn’t a blood clot. Alyssa confirmed that it wasn’t a blood clot at all.

Earlier this month, Milano took to her social media and wrote a lengthy post talking about her struggle with COVID-19. She wrote that she has been living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for the past four months. She mentioned that she had, “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise.” [sic]

Milano then added that she got she went to the doctors and got another antibody test done. However, she mentioned that this test was done by drawing her blood but not from the finger prick. She went on to say that the test came out to be positive and that she had COVID antibodies.

Alyssa Milano told her friends that she wants them to know that COVID-19 is not a hoax. She further added, “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)” [sic]

