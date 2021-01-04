'Expedition Bigfoot' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mystery Hunters

The first season of Expedition Bigfoot was a great success with eight episodes filled with mystery and collective information accumulated by the team of experts. The Expedition Bigfoot cast once again returns for the second season in their quest to uncover deep secrets of the Big Foot. A number of experts from different fields of interest were put together in a team to help uncover the secrets of the Bigfoot. The show focuses on the group of these individuals who have a 21-day window to encounter the Bigfoot in a mathematically planned location where the odds of spotting BigFoot are great. Thus here is a look at the Expedition Bigfoot cast.

Expedition Bigfoot cast: Here's all you need to know

Bryce Johnson

Bryce works for the expedition operations. It is his job to plan out the tracks and to ensure everyone’s safety on the expeditions. Bryce also overlooks the planning and plotting of the team when they set out for their adventures in trying to find the Bigfoot.

Dr Mireya Mayor

Mireya is a primatologist on the team and works towards several aspects in the technical department. From research to planning, Mireya is tasked with handling the plans and the going about of the team. She was highly praised for her work in the previous season.

Russell Acord

Russell is one of the tough guys on the team and has been an ex-military man. He is tasked with survival duty and ensures that the team manages to stay sharp and focused in the woods. Being a man of experience, Russell also overlooks the survival needs of the team, including food, sanitation, tents, etc.

Ronny LeBlanc

Ronny is the lead Bigfoot researcher on the team of experts and helps to provide insightful input. His years of research help the team to pave the way in their quest for the Bigfoot. Due to his efforts put together with the team, the group managed to discover several patterns that led them closer to Bigfoot.

The second season of Expedition Bigfoot has already begun with one hour-long episode. In the previous season Expedition Bigfoot saw a total of eight episodes; however, the new season will get a total of 12 episodes along with two one-hour specials, according to the Travel Channel. The team has been working on something new and thus the second season of Expedition Bigfoot picks up from their new findings.

