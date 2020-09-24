'America's Got Talent' Star Alan Silva Talks About Being Bullied & How His Wife Helped Him

Alan Silva, an aerialist on America's Got Talent, recently talked about how he was bullied and how his wife had helped him with everything on AGT. The contestant was one of the ten finalists who performed on the AGT stage for the last time this season. Read ahead to know what Alan Silva said and what made America's Got Talent audiences tear up.

Alan started off the backstage interaction by mentioning that his entire life, he had felt rejected by society due to his size. He explained how it was hard growing up and how he felt he would never get married because of his size. Continuing on the topic, Alan stated how most people 'dream of meeting that tall, handsome guy', their 'prince charming' and added that he was not anywhere near that.

Alan Silva had revealed earlier on the show that he had been teased for his size almost all his life. He had also talked about how he felt he would never find love in his life but he was proved wrong when he met his wife Bethany. He had also mentioned his wife was his biggest supporter.

Alan Silva then explained that his life had changed when he had met his wife. Bethany, at that point, was working in the wardrobe department and she and Alan had ended up meeting each other in the store. Alan then added that he felt she would never love him because of the way he was but he was wrong. Bethany one day told him that she loved him.

Alan wouldn't be in AGT without his wife

Alan finally explained how his life had changed compared to what he had 'envisioned'. Ten years later, mentioned Alan, here they were and she was the 'light' in his life and she was his 'biggest supporter'. Alan also added -

I wouldn't be here without my wife. I could not imagine my life without my family. Being here on 'AGT' means that I'm away from my family. They're all good back home. I miss them so much.

Promo Pic Credit: Alan Silva's Instagram

