'Man Of Steel' Trends On Twitter After DC Asks Fans To Name Their Four Favourite DC Films

DC Comics took to its Twitter account to ask fans to name their four favourite DC films. Upon asking the question, a number of fans flooded the comments section naming Man of Steel as one of the top four favourites. This eventually led to Man of Steel getting up on the trending page for a limited time.

Man of Steel trends after DC asks fans to name their four favourite DC films

Also Read | Henry Cavill's Fans Are "psyched" For His Return As Superman, Demand 'Man Of Steel 2'

The DC cinema space has created a huge buzz among audiences after its announcements of its new films. A number of films are soon to come to the DC cinema space and thus fans are quite excited for the movies of DC. On Twitter itself, after asking the question, several fans named Man of Steel as one of their favourite movies. A number of fans also hinted at The Snyder Cut of the Justice League being their favourite.

Reply to this with four DC movies you like more than anyone else you know👇 ... GO! — DC (@DCComics) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Zack Snyder Approves Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman', Calls It 'step In Right Direction'

Thus, a number of films were pointed out by fans and prominent Twitter pages who highlighted their favourite DC films. The buzz for Man of Steel grew significantly after certain speculations for Man of Steel 2 began doing the rounds. Fans had loved Henry Cavil’s performance in Man of Steel and his other films as Superman and thus wished to see more of him. However, after the failure of Justice League directed by Joss Whedon, Henry Cavill reportedly hung his cape.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition.

Man of Steel.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

Wonder Woman. pic.twitter.com/kGQ6hlYglw — Roger (@Butters360) September 21, 2020

Batman v Superman - Dawn of Justice ULTIMATE EDITION



Man of Steel



Batman: the Dark Knight Returns pt2



Justice League - crisis on 2 earths pic.twitter.com/bEC7b2PlYX — ⚒ NATHAN | Associate Producer of ZSJL (@Nathan_DGR) September 21, 2020

I hope someday you will release The Ayer Cut and it will be able to say that it is one of my favorite DC movies. 😔 pic.twitter.com/m0l5SMVqWK — fantabulous (@harleeenmonroe) September 21, 2020

Sure we can, @ATT. Look at my list:

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition), Justice League: The Snyder Cut and David Ayer's Suicide Squad#ReleaseTheAyerCut#RestoreTheSnyderVerse@hbomax @WarnerMedia — A C #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@el_capi_de_siam) September 22, 2020

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition



Man of Steel



Shazam!



Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn pic.twitter.com/8HfR0NZCV9 — DC Connections (@dc_connections) September 21, 2020

1- Man Of Steel

2- The Dark Knight

3- Wonder Woman

4- Joker pic.twitter.com/MokVRZZmCe — Renato Sanches (@RenatoSanches22) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Zack Snyder Reveals Several Details On 'Man Of Steel' During Watch Party; Know Here

However, now with the Snyder Cut of the Justice League returning, fans are delighted to watch Henry as Superman once again. The actor was present with Zack Snyder when the unveiling for the Snyder Cut poster happened along with the release date announcements. The movement to release the Snyder cut had been going on for a long time and thus fans rejoiced.

Also Read | James Gunn Invites Zack Snyder And Other DC Directors On Marvel's GOTGVol3 Set

Thus, when DC asked fans to name their top four films, a number of them named The Snyder Cut even before its release. The next most named film was Wonder Woman which was loved by a huge number of audiences. Taking the number three and four spots were several films including Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey, to name a few.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.