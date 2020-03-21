'Bravo' Star Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Social Distancing

After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and many more, another star has fallen prey to the Coronavirus. Bravo star Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus. He recently took to his social media to announce that he is now battling the COVID-19. This post came on March 20, a few days after the host started practicing social distancing.

Andy Cohen tests positive for Coronavirus

The Real Housewives’ executive producer shared a selfie of himself on his official handles. Cohen captioned the post, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)”

Soon prayers and wishes started pouring in for him from fans and celebrities. Some of those celebrities included John Mayer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Amy Sedaris. The Real Housewives also jumped in to offer their wishes. Kyle Richards of RHOBH wrote, “Sending you love (sic)”. Another actor, Kelly Dodd tried to cheer up Andy Cohen saying, “at least you still look hot ..you look really hot in this photo. Not going to lie .. feel better bro! (sic)”

The Watch What Happens Live host is now one of the A-listers who has been tested positive for the virus in recent days. Other celebs with coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, and Daniel Dae Kim. Just hours after Andy Cohen’s news, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood also revealed that he has tested positive to the coronavirus.

