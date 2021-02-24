Angel Manuel Soto To Direct 'Blue Beetle', The First Latino DC Superhero Film

DC Films and Warner Bros. Studios are developing a movie on Blue Beetle. The character has not appeared yet in a feature film but has been popular among comic book fans. Now, the project has got its director in Angel Manuel Soto.

Also Read | Sasha Calle Becomes First 'Latina Supergirl' Of DC Universe For 'The Flash'

Angel Manuel Soto to direct Blue Beetle film

The Wraps has reported that Charm City Kings Director Angel Manuel Soto is all set to helm the Blue Beetle movie. It is said to be the first superhero film starring a Latino character. The screenplay is penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Sony’s Miss Bala and an earlier draft of the upcoming Universal’s Scarface remake by Luca Guadagnino. Zen Foreman will executively produce for Warner Bros. Studios. The production of the project is expected to begin in September this year.

Expressing his excitement, Angel Manuel Soto said that it is an honour for him direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC. He “sincerely” thanked everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting him to bring Jaime Reye to life. Manuel Soto noted that he cannot wait to make history together with the companies.

Also Read | 'The Flash' Movie To Have A Lot Of DC Characters; To Restart The DCEU

Also Read | James Gunn Reveals Why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Is His Most Anticipated Upcoming DC Movie

Blue Beetle is among the oldest comic book superheroes. Created by Charles Wojtkowski for Fox comics, it first appeared in 1938. Fox went out in business in the 1950s and sold the rights to the character to Charlton Comics. In the early 1980s, DC Comics bought the rights from Charlton and it has been there since then.

There is three representation of Blue Beetle. The original one was Dan Garret, a police officer who gained superpowers from a special vitamin. Its successor was Ted Kord, who never had any superpowers but used science to create multiple devices to help him fight crime. The latest depiction is Jaime Reyes, and the upcoming movie will be based on him.

He is a teenager who discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school. He took it home and has a curiosity about what it could be. On that very night, the scarab came alive, and attached itself to the base of Jaime Reyes’ spine, and gave him an extraterrestrial armour. The suit can be modified to enhance his strength and speed, as well as to create wings, weapons, and shields.

Also Read | 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino To Helm 'Scarface' Reboot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.