Marvel Studios To Bring A Transgender Character To The MCU; Fans Thrilled

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has unveiled some new things about the MCU during his talk about diversity at an event at the New York Film Academy. He revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be getting its first transgender character. This was revealed in response to a question asked by a member of the audience. The question asked to the Marvel boss was whether or not the MCU will be introducing an LGBTQ+ character, especially a trans character. To which Kevin Feige replied by saying that they are absolutely planning to do so.

After this, fans have been speculating about which movie will they get to see the character in. Many speculate that it will be in The Eternals and many say it will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. But only speculations can be made at this point. No news has been confirmed by Marcel Studios on which film will have a transgender character. Here are a few fan reactions to the news.

Fan reactions to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige

The MCU would die if it weren't interested in expanding its diversity as it's

doing it. The future of entertainment is for all genders, all sexual orientations, all denominations, for everyone and it's evolving. Evolve or perish. #MakeMineMarvel #MarvelStudios #MCU 🙌👏🙌💞😎💞 pic.twitter.com/8Uort64ORA — WandaVisionOnDisney+2020Tho😍 (@BlueBoy8000) July 30, 2019

If there casting a transgender, for a transgender character I have no problem, as long as they don't turn a character transgender I'm good. If this is the character there going for then I have no problem with it, but they going the extra mile to be woke, only T character, use it. — tyree briggs (@tyreebriggs1) July 30, 2019

The fact that some people assume the movies will be worse because they feature strong women, different ethnicities, gay and transgender people is sickening. If you think this way, you are a terrible human being. I mean, you literally failed as a human being. — 𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐍 (@iammrivo) July 30, 2019

WE ARE GETTING A TRANSGENDER CHARACTER IN THE MCU PLAYED BY A TRANSGENDER ACTRESS I HAVE NEVER LOST ONCE IN MY ENTIRE LIFE pic.twitter.com/RNE4VCpWPj — 2020? thats not a real year (@prfctIovers) July 30, 2019

YALL MARVEL IS APPARENTLY LOOKING FOR A TRANSGENDER ACTRESS TO PLAY A TRANSGENDER HERO IN THE MCU pic.twitter.com/tw0YymytCe — robert pattinson's lice🕎 (@clairemaddens) July 30, 2019

