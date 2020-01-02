The Debate
Marvel Studios To Bring A Transgender Character To The MCU; Fans Thrilled

Others

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige speaks on bringing a transgender character in MCU. Here is how fans are reacting to the news of MCU improving their diversity.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
marvel studios

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has unveiled some new things about the MCU during his talk about diversity at an event at the New York Film Academy. He revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be getting its first transgender character. This was revealed in response to a question asked by a member of the audience. The question asked to the Marvel boss was whether or not the MCU will be introducing an LGBTQ+ character, especially a trans character. To which Kevin Feige replied by saying that they are absolutely planning to do so.

Read Also| Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms MCU To Get Its First Transgender Character

After this, fans have been speculating about which movie will they get to see the character in. Many speculate that it will be in The Eternals and many say it will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. But only speculations can be made at this point. No news has been confirmed by Marcel Studios on which film will have a transgender character. Here are a few fan reactions to the news.

Read Also| Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' Being Worked On At Marvel Studios

Fan reactions to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige

Read Also| Marvel Studios Reveals They Will Not Replace Stan Lee's Cameos In Future Movies

Read Also| Marvel: Reasons Why Marvel Studio Should Make A Ka-Zar Movie

 

 

Published:
