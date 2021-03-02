Angry Snoop Dogg Quits Madden NFL 21; Accidentally Lets Twitch Stream Run 7 Hours

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg recently lost his cool and quit live streaming for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21 on Twitch. The Drop It Like Its Hot rapper on Sunday, February 28, conducted a ‘Sit back, Relax and Chill (sic)” stream for fans. However, Snoop’s latest stream on Madden did not end well, as he found himself by 14.

Even after that, the rapper continued to play but his comeback in the match seemed impossible. The rapper lost his cool when the opponent scored a third touchdown post which Snoop saw his team’s fall down by 21-0. After watching his team suffer a brutal defeat, the rapper switched off his console and was seen blaming the part of the room he played in for his bad performance.

🐶 A couple of days ago no one other than Snoop Dogg streamed on Twitch. On his stream titled "Sit Back, Relax, and Chill it's a vibe in here" he ragequit playing Madden NFL 21 on Twitch after only 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/x02T7teZE6 — Adshot.io (@Adshot_io) March 1, 2021

Although, Snoop Dogg might have turned off his console, however, before leaving the room the Gangsta rapper forgot to turn off his Twitch stream. According to Sport Bible, Snoop’s Twitch stream was on for over seven hours leaving fans puzzled. Even after Snoop had left the room, fans continued to speak among themselves in the chat section. The live video reportedly featured viewers listening to music in the background and people’s chatter as well.

However, the live stream did not include Snoop at all until he returned after calming himself. Snoop then turned off the stream after almost seven hours. The accidental stream seems to have attracted many viewers, as the video has amassed more than 200,000 views, which is reportedly a huge increase. Usually, Snoop’s Twitch stream is joined only by a few thousand, however, the accidental stream created a massive buzz leaving fans desperate to know what happens when Snoop returns.

Snoop Dogg's twitch streams are golden holy shit pic.twitter.com/uKTcENaYNd — Miles (@CyXato) February 28, 2021

Apart from his rage quit over losing in Madden NFL 21, Snoop has been reportedly thriving in the gaming world. According to The Gamer, last month, the WWE Champions added the musician to their roster in order to commemorate the game’s fourth anniversary. This marked the rapper’s first-ever appearance in a WE game. Last October, Xbox also sent the legend a refrigerator shaped Xbox series X on his 49th birthday. He flaunted the gift on his official Instagram space before deleting it shortly after.

