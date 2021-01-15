Anthony Mackie Address The Question "Who Is Going To Be The Next Captain America?"

Anthony Mackie, who will be seen in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier very soon, has finally responded to the question, "Who Is The New Captain America?". Speculations and multiple theories regarding the same have come out ever since Chris Evans bid farewell to the shield-wielding super soldier in the 2018 film, Avengers: Endgame. In order to address the speculations in connection to who is the new Captain America going to be, Anthony Mackie made an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show of SiriusXM and shared a handful of details.

What did Anthony Mackie exactly say:

The episode in question saw Mackie saying something on the lines of that nothing is known to the fans or the cast members as yet. Adding to that, Mackie implied that the very same question that the fans have been asking since Endgame is one of the looming questions in the background of the series, very much like the "Will They or Won't They" conundrum that is observed in sitcoms and shows which have a yet-to-be-realized love story as one of its plotlines. In addition to that, the actor said that the whole idea behind the show stems from the final scene between Mackie and Evans in the 2018 superhero outing, but exclaimed that at no point in the sequence, Mackie agreed to take up the shield and the mantle, which is something that will leave the fans guessing until perhaps the end of the first season of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

As far as The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is concerned, the viewers who had been waiting for the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starrer since long quite recently received a poster and a teaser of the same. The two pieces of content attempt to highlight the bond that the two superheroes will share as people and as partners, while presumably, both will be seen individually pondering over who is the worthy candidate for Steve's shield. The poster and the teaser can be found below.

The teaser and the poster:

On the other hand, as per a report on Deadline, Evans is reportedly in talks to return to the MCU as Captain America in an upcoming project. The article in the publication stated that the actor is either close to signing a deal or the deal in question has already been inked for his return in a Marvel presentation, with the door open for a second. The officials from the relevant parties are yet to comment, finalize, or deny any of the claims made by the report.

