'Aquaman 2' To Have Trench-like Horror Sequences, Says Director James Wan

Aquaman 2 is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It will be directed by James Wan, who has also helmed the first installment. The filmmaker is well-known for his work in the horror genre and has recently revealed that Aquaman sequel will have a pinch of scary in it.

'Aquaman 2' will have a touch of horror

In a recent excerpt from DCFanDome’s Q&A session on Twitter, James Wan was asked if the audiences can expect horror scenes, like the Trench sequences in Aquaman, in the sequel. Replying to the question, he said yes to it. The filmmaker mentioned that just like the first movie had a touch of his horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, he said that there will be a little bit of that in the next one as well. He thinks it is something that is a big part of who he is, and it just “naturally comes out” in these kinds of films.

Wan stated that it is especially in a movie like Aquaman, where the story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary. So naturally, his love for the horror genre just means that he latches himself to these scenes and try to give them a little bit more of his “scary sauce,” James Wan noted.

Folks, we have James Wan talking AQUAMAN 2 🔱 Join #DCFanDome on 8/22 to see even more answers to the questions fans submitted! https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y pic.twitter.com/Pc8DqNqz64 — DC (@DCComics) August 14, 2020

The Trench sequence in Aquaman grabbed much attention from the viewers. The creatures surround Arthur Curry and Mera, played by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, on a boat. As they find out trenches are afraid of light, the two escaped with the help of torchlight, followed by thousands of trenches in the Kingdom of Trench. The scenes gave horror feels and chills to many. A “horror-tinged” spin-off titled as The Trench is also confirmed to be in development by Warner Bros.

James Wan is famous for his work in the horror genre. He rose to fame as a co-creator of Saw film franchise. He has helmed acclaimed horror movies like Insidious (2010), The Conjuring (2013) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013). As the filmmaker is known to give spooks to his audiences, having scary scenes in Aquaman 2 would not be a new path for him.

About Aquaman 2

Released in 2018, Aquaman garnered positive response from the audiences and entered the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Soon a sequel to the blockbuster DCEU film was announced by Warner Bros. Jason Momoa will reprise the titular character of the King of the Atlantis in the sequel. In addition, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson are also said to return as King Orm / Ocean Master and David Kane / Black Manta. Aquaman 2 is eyeing for a release date in December 2022. More information about the movie will be unveiled at the upcoming DCFanDome event on August 22, 2020.

