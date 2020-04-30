Travis Scott's Birthday: 'Sicko Mode', 'Goosebumps' And Other Best Songs Of The Rapper

Travis Scott is Jacques Berman Webster II's stage name. The American rapper is also a singer, songwriter and record producer. The Astroworld artist made his debut in 2012 by signing his first major-label deal with Epic Records. His debut studio album, Rodeo (2015), was led by the hit single Antidote. As Scott turns 28 years old, check out the rapper's best songs to listen on his birthday.

Sicko Mode

Sicko Mode is one of the top-most strong contenders for the songs released in the year 2018. It is also one of Travis Scott's best to date. Sicko Mode features uncredited guest vocals by Canadian rapper Drake and supplementary uncredited vocals by Swae Lee and Big Hawk posthumously. Sicko Mode received nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Drugs You Should Try It

Drugs You Should Try is Travis Scott's single from his album, Days Before Rodeo. The rap song is written by Webster, Trocon Roberts, Jr. and Ryan Vojtesak. This is basically a Heartbreak track with some trademark Travis trap blending well with an electric guitar.

Highest In The Room

Highest In The Room is one of Travis Scott's most viewed and viral songs on the internet. Highest In The Room is a remix featuring Spanish singer Rosalía and American rapper Lil Baby. The song was first used in Kylie Jenner's "Kybrows" commercial before Travis Scott released the song during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Goosebumps

Goosebumps is tagged as one of the best bangers of the year 2017 that proves Travis Scott as a pro hitmaker. It follows as the third single from his second studio album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Goosebumps also features vocals from the American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Through the Late Night

Through The Late Night is also from his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Kid Cudi’s signature hum serves as the best instrument to the song as Travis plays a strong supporting role next to his idol. Through The Late Night is influenced by Kid Cudi’s musical.

