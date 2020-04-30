Travis Scott's Pictures With Daughter Stormi Are Too Adorable To Miss

American rapper and singer Travis Scott turns 28 today. The rapper has worked on some quality projects over the years. Travis Scott blew up the stage and won the hearts of millions with his Owl Pharaoh. His debut Rodeo didn't fail to impress the fans and he has been delivering some of the best soundtracks with Oh My/ Dis Side, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and then his most famous studio album -- AstroWorld.

Scott and his partner Kylie Jenner have a child together. The two have a baby girl named Stormi. Pictures of Travis Scott and Stormi have always won the hearts of the audience. With all that said now, here are some adorable pics of the father and daughter.

Travis Scott best pics with Stormi

Travis Scott often shares pictures of him and Stormi on Instagram. The adorable pictures that he has shared of Stormi have left the audience gushing over the little one. Here's one picture:

Travis Scott time and again shows how much he loves his daughter over his social media handle. She shared some of the most adorable pictures of Stormi. The daughter's pictures always go viral with fans showering immense love.

In the picture below, Stormi seems delighted as her father holds her high up in the air. Her pictures always wow the audience. Check out the picture below:

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their daughter Stormi out for an adventurous day. The pair can be seen having some fun time with daughter Stormi on the playdate. Take a look at the duo having fun at the playdate.

