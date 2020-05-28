Are Tom and Jerry best friends? This has been one question that has crossed everyone’s mind who has watched the popular animated show. The story of a cat and mouse chase and the different adventures that follow it was something that has amused children and adults for ages. The question of Tom and Jerry being best friends has now finally been answered with some relatively fair assumptions and points.

Are Tom and Jerry best friends? The age-old question finally gets an answer

Not too long ago, a Reddit post had gotten viral for answering the “Are Tom and Jerry best friends?” question. Reddit posts are known to post weird questions and thus equally weird answers; however, this post did not receive such a treatment. In fact, the post has been shared multiple times during the past week which has made it quite popular.

Are Tom and Jerry best friends? The answer according to the post is yes, they are best friends. The explanation the post offers is that Tom actually is fond of Jerry as a friend and vice versa. However, to protect Jerry, as he is a rodent, after all, Tom pretends to hate him and chase him in front of his owner. He does this to ensure that his master is fully aware of the hate he has for Jerry so that he does not replace him with another cat who will probably actually kill or harm Jerry.

Fans were on board with this answer and were quick to suggest several episodes where this theory was proven right. In some episodes, Tom and Jerry both are actually seen having a good time as they relax in their respective places and only indulge in fights when someone is around.

Another user claimed that an episode did air where Tom gets replaced by another cat. This episode further solidifies the theory as the other actually does want to kill Jerry. However, Tom and Jerry join forces and manage to get the mechanical cat out of the house and thus Tom is back again. Towards the end of the episode, Tom is seen thanking Jerry and the two friends exchange a smile and get back with their usual tantrums and chases.

The Reddit thread has since then gotten many such inputs from fans who have been shedding light upon the fact that perhaps the two are not enemies after all but were best friends all along.

