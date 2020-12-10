Ariana Grande Announces The Premiere Of Her Film 'Excuse Me, I Love You' On Netflix

Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to announce the premiere of her Netflix world tour film ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’. The film will be based on Sweetener World Tour and will release on December 21. Read ahead to know more about Ariana Grande's world tour film and more updates about the singer.

Excuse Me, I Love You Release Date

In the tweet, the singer added that December 21 was the date on which her world tour Sweetener would complete a year. On this occasion, a movie that will showcase clips and the whole experience of the tour called 'Excuse Me, I Love You' would release on Netflix. She also added a small clip made via Netflix announcing the same.

dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u

🤍@netflix @netflixfilm #excusemeiloveyou pic.twitter.com/8Dl7U5VVXG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 9, 2020

Since the tweet has gone viral, many fans have been showcasing how much they are looking forward to seeing Ariana Grande's film on Netflix. One fan added - 'i'm so excited for the movie because i've never been to swt and i'll be finally able to experience it. thank u so much. love u a lot.' Another mentioned - 'I’m still processing how far you’ve come within these past few months.. I’m so proud of u'. Take a look:

IM SO EXCITED OMGGGG SHE’S FINALLY HERE pic.twitter.com/Z60ZBG4Y6v — D3NNI 🎁✨ (@D3NNI_yt) December 9, 2020

literally gonna be sobbing my eyes out with atleast 20 boxes of tissues pic.twitter.com/5KBksvOSF0 — Rachel❀ ARIANA REFOLLOW PLEASE💗 (@_grandeloves) December 9, 2020

i'm so excited for the movie because i've never been to swt and i'll be finally able to experience it. thank u so much. love u a lot. — monika (@minesweetener) December 9, 2020

I’m still processing how far you’ve come within these past few months.. I’m so proud of u 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/AnNBHa08FL — Jasmeen (@breathinxarii) December 10, 2020

Excuse Me, I Love You on Netflix is also now trending on Twitter. A short preview of the title can also be seen by fans on the OTT platform. Netflix also tweeted the name of the movie a while back and many fans were confused as to why. Take a look:

"Excuse me, I love you" might be the title for the #SWTMOVIE pic.twitter.com/AbD1fmyKzg — val (@heavensspov) December 9, 2020

In terms of her other recent work, the singer recently released an album called Positions. The album was released on October 30 and debuted at number one on the Billboard. The single Positions debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In the video, Ariana can be seen in the White House as the female president and it also showcases many instances of her in different parts of the presidential home. Many fans added that this was her best music video yet. Take a look:

