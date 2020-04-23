Lady Gaga's Chromatica Tracklist Reveals Collaborations With Ariana Grande And Elton John

Fans of Lady Gaga have been extremely disappointed since they have not been able to listen to her new album, Chromatica due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Gaga had to postpone the release of her new album due to the lockdown imposed by various governments. She recently managed to give her fans something that might just get them all prepped up for Chromatica. She released the tracklist of her album on her Instagram handle. Read more to know about Ladu Gaga’s Chromatica.

Lady Gaga shares tracklist for Chromatica

Lady Gaga recently took to her Instagram handle to share the tracklist of her upcoming album. She uploaded the names of the songs on her upcoming record just hours after some entertainment portals claimed that they leaked her album art and song names on its website. Well, all the content has now been taken off those websites, keeping Lady Gaga’s Instagram post exclusive.

Her new album certainly does excite her fans by bringing in collaborations with artists like Elton John, Ariana Grande, and Blackpink. Some entertainment portals also report that the album has three bonus tracks including Love Me Right, 1000 Doves, and Stupid Love. Here are all the track names from Lady Gaga’s new album.

Lady Gaga's Chromatica track list

Chromatica I Alice Stupid Love Rain On Me feat Ariana Grande Free Woman Fun Tonight Chromatica II 911 Plastic Doll Sour Candy feat Blackpink Enigma Replay Chromatica III Sine From Above feat Elton John 1000 Doves Babylon

