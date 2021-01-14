Erin Napier Takes To Instagram To Explain Why She Doesn't Show Daughter's Face In Photos

HomeTown is a popular American television series that features Erin Napier and her husband Ben who recently became a buzz on the internet regarding their social media photos. Ben and Erin Napier’s daughter’s photos on social media created a buzz when she posted a picture of the three of them and reacted to one of her fans followed by a huge note to provide all her fans with an explanation about the comment. Read further ahead to know what was written in Erin Napier’s Instagram note.

Erin Napier reacts to the buzz about her daughter's hidden face in photos

This picture was shared on Erin Napier’s Instagram handle that consisted of Erin Napier’s husband and daughter enjoying a book read together. The face of their daughter had been hidden by the book and as fans know that they do not show the face of their daughter on social media, one of them commented how he had already seen her daughter’s face in their show. Erin then reacted to this comment as to how a fleeting glance on the show in 2 episodes a season was very different and less useful to a predator than a library of static images of her facesitting in her Instagram account.

Post this, she shared a note to her fans through her Instagram story talking about the reason why they do not show the face of their daughter in their photos and later removed the story. According to an article by People, she stated in her Instagram story how she explained a very rude comment about her daughter, Helen but didn’t want her to be dogpiled. She also stated that she could block her and move on but she decided to answer the ones who ask why they hid her face. She then stated how it is an awful feeling to have millions of people picking apart an image of their baby's face and how it is awful to see a photo of their child used to promote some sort of overseas kids clothing company.

She continued by stating how it was unsettling when strangers visiting Laurel to see their HomeTown see her with a grandmother and reach out to embrace her when she doesn't know them. Erin Napier also added how they were the protectors of her image and without her, their lives would be hollow and with nothing left to share. She then stated how they both were proud of her and her existence but her likeness was only theirs to protect and decide when it was okay to share. Stating further on the buzz about hiding Erin Napier’s daughter’s face, she stated that it was their ‘personal choice’ and is not the same for everyone. In the end, she added how they love and appreciate everyone who supported their show but their daughter doesn’t owe anyone anything.

