Arnold Schwarzenegger's Net Worth Is So Huge, He Can Even Say 'hasta La Vista' To Working

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most popular action heroes in Hollywood. He enjoys a successful career fighting enemies, firing guns and rescuing damsels. At times, Schwarzeneggar even went on to bag the title of world's highest-paid hero. Here's a look at his illustrious career and net worth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth

With an illustrious career like Arnold Schwarzenegger, it is only expected that he will have a shocking net worth. The actor's net worth stands at $400 million dollars as per reports. He has some of the highest-grossing movies and franchises in Hollywood to his name. Schwarzenegger's Terminator franchise started in 1984 with him playing the human-friendly robot sent to the past to kill Sarah Connor. Since then, he has appeared in six movies so far.

Other than this, Arnold Schwarzenegger also stars in the franchise of Expendables which has so far released three installments. Not to mention, his numerous action movies like True Lies, Commando, Conan the Barbarian, Total Recall, Predator, and various others. He has also worked in some comedy-dramas like Twins, Jingle All The Way, Kindergarten Cop, Junior, and others which also won him a lot of critical appreciation.

For The Terminator (1984), Arnold Schwarzenegger received $75,000 reportedly which earned $80 million worldwide. He earned $2 million for Commando, $3.5 million for Predator, $11 million for Total Recall, $12 million for both the movies, Kindergarten Cop and Terminator 2. His paycheck received a hike after the success of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and went on to become $35 million per film also increasing Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth to the present amount.

According to reports, at the peak of his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger earned $20-$30 million dollars per film. He has invested a large sum of money in real estate. Reports also claim that his real estate business alone brings him around $100 million dollars.

Early life

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born on July 30, 1947, in a village called Thal, Austria. His father was the local chief of police while his mother was a homemaker. He has completed his higher education and attended business school.

Not many know, but Arnold Schwarzenegger has been the winner of Mr Universe contest in 1967. He did so at the age of 20 also becoming the youngest winner. He has also participated in numerous body-building contests and as evident, is passionate about it. He had come to America with $27,000 dollars (current value- $182,000) which he saved after winning several competitions.

