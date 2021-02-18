As Carter Reum Becomes Paris Hilton's Fiancé, Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

While Paris Hilton is a popular name in the television industry, little is known about Carter Reum, the person that she is about to marry. The couple has been together for a while now and has now decided to take their relationship forward. Now that she is engaged to Reum, many people have been curious to know who that person is, along with more details about him and the couple’s journey together.

Carter Reum's relationship with Paris Hilton

A lot has been said about Hilton's previous relationships, but the actor-model has decided to move on by beginning her married life with Carter Reum. She has quite recently announced her engagement with him on social media. While Paris is extremely popular among fans worldwide, many of them do not know much about Carter Reum as he is away from the public eye. Carter is a venture capitalist who is also the founder of his firm called M13, according to Vogue. He is a businessperson who has invested in many successful start-ups. He has thus created a strong name for himself as an entrepreneur. The circumstances in which he came to be acquainted with Hilton have been revealed as well.

The couple reportedly began dating back in 2019. They were introduced by mutual friends who were a part of both of their social circles. Their relationship has been going strong ever since, and they have even travelled together in many different places, including the Caribbean. Given that both of them have created a lot of success and wealth in their respective careers, it is not surprising that they both enjoy lavish lifestyles. Paris Hilton has announced her engagement with Carter Reum by posting about the same on her Instagram.

Paris Hilton has made her career by venturing into several fields including acting, singing, modelling and owning her own brands. She is considered to be one of the most famous television personalities all over the world, after having achieved fame quite early in her life. Carter Reum, on the other hand, has stayed away from the limelight but has his own set of achievements in his career.

