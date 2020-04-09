George Clooney & Amal Donate Over $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief Fund

Power couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney have donated more than $1 million (approximately 7.64 cr INR) towards Coronavirus relief. Clooney’s representative Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to a leading media portal. Read on to know more.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney donate $1M

According to a report by a leading media portal, The couple has donated $250,000 (approximately 1.8 cr INR) each to the Motion Picture and Television Home, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. George Clooney sits on the board of directors of the Motion Picture and Television home. Moreover, the couple also contributed $300,000 (approx 2.29 cr INR) to international charities Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the National Health Service.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are the latest addition to the list of significant celebrities contributing and donating for COVID 19 relief fund from their own wallets. The couple has set an example for others to take action to help people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the power couple, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, there are many other celebrities who have contributed to the funds. Those names include Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Rihanna, Pink, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, James Taylor, Bruno Mars and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Each celebrity has pledged to donate at least $ 1 million towards COVID 19 relief.

