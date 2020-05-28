Gigi Hadid Swears By This Pimple Hack She Learnt From Her Mother Yolanda, Details Inside

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, people are missing out on their regular parlour visits and skin-care routines. Many might suffer from skin problems like acne and pimple breakouts. During such a time, one can try out supermodel Gigi Hadid's ingenious hack to get rid of pimples.

Gigi Hadid reveals her clever pimple hack to get rid of them instantly

Gigi Hadid seems to have flawless skin but even she may have her own share of acne and pimple breakout. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, Gigi revealed her trusted skin-care hack which many might have heard about but never tried. She said that she uses the toothpaste hack albeit with a little twist of her own.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Wants To Be Like Her Mom Yolanda As She Expects Baby With Beau Zayn Malik

To try out this hack, cover the pimple or acne spot with toothpaste. Place a small bit of dampened tissue paper over the toothpaste area. Leave it on for some time as this will dry up the pimple considerably. It can then be cleanly wiped off with a dampened cloth. Gigi Hadid revealed that this hack was taught to her by her mother, Yolanda Hadid who is also a famous model.

Also Read: Is Marriage On The Cards For Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid? Matching Bracelets Spark New Rumours

Further in the interview, Gigi Hadid also revealed some of her other skincare routines which seem affordable and easy to follow. The model said that she feels very lazy when it comes to washing her face when she is not in the shower. During such times uses a face-wipe to clean the dirt and sweat. However, in the shower, she uses St.Ives Apricot scrub to clean her face. Gigi also revealed that she uses a Maybelline concealer as a part of her makeup routine.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Excited To Be An 'auntie' To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby

Gigi Hadid clarifies allegations that she uses face fillers

Recently, Gigi Hadid opened up about allegations that she uses face fillers to make her cheeks look full. During an Instagram live video with her makeup artist, Gigi revealed that she was born with round cheeks and that's how it has been. Now that she is pregnant, her face looks even more round unlike what people think that she has used fillers.

Talking about the matter further, Gigi revealed that she has never "injected" anything to her and feels "terrified" of them. She prefers using makeup to accentuate certain aspects of her facial features rather than going for "permanent procedures". Also talking about the fact that people often think she arcs up her eyebrows too much, Gigi said ever since she was a child, she had eyebrows like these.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Pasta Recipe That You Might Want To Try During The Quarantine; See Here

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Addresses Speculations Regarding Her Having Cheek Fillers

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of better advisory, kindly check with your dermatologist before following. There could be different results for different individuals.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.