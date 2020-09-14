'Avengers: Endgame' Fight Scene Error With Captain America's Shield Pointed Out By Fans

Marvel fans are some of the most difficult fans to impress. Though Avenger: Endgame managed to break a number of records and become a fan favourite, a number of Marvel fans have also pointed out some errors from the film. A fan on Reddit certainly spotted a continuity error with Captain America’s shield in Avengers: Endgame. Read more to know about Captain America continuity error in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel fan spots continuity error in Avengers: Endgame

Recently a Marvel fan took to his Reddit account to bring out an error in Avengers: Endgame. He spotted it during a Captian America fight scene and wrote, “In Avengers Endgame (2019), during the portal scene, after Captain America’s shield has been cut in 2, the shield is whole.” A number of other fans also responded to the post. A critic also commented that Marvel surely has left a few obvious mistakes for such an expensive movie. Seeing Captian America’s shield broken in half and magically being repaired in seconds has shocked fans. Some are even trying to come up with explanations for the same. A fan commented, “What if because he’s worthy and now has the power of Thor it repairs the shield similar to how thor used his power to summon armour/ clean up his look”.

Similarly, another fan pointed out a similar error that happened in the film’s prequel, Avengers: Infinity War. They mentioned that a similar error was evident in Infinity War. This was when Okoye was seen on the battlefield and also kept fighting a monster in the room where Vision was kept. A number of fans have been spotting plot errors from the famous superhero franchise. Recently, Marvel Studios disclosed a hidden Easter Egg from the film. The easter egg establishes Tony Stark as the ‘heart’ of the Avengers as he left behind a piece of set design made to mirror his first arc reactor.

More about MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced release dates for some of the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 2022

