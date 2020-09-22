'Avengers: Endgame' Star Dave Bautista Wants To Be Known For His Acting

Dave Bautista is one of the successful wrestlers of all time. After switching his focus to movies, he played some memorable roles on screen. Dave Bautista is most popular for his roles in Marvel’s The Guardians of The Galaxy movies and Avengers: Endgame. His role of Drax the destroyer earned him praises from the audiences and critics alike.

In an earlier interview, the Avengers: Endgame actor had talked about his acting career and also shared his views about fellow wrestler turned actors like John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. He had revealed that he wants to be known as an actor and not a movie star like Dwayne Johnson or John Cena. Here is what he had to say about it.

Avengers: Endgame actor Dave Bautista on being an actor and not a movie star

In an interview with TampaBay Times last year, Dave Bautista had talked about his acting career and what he thinks about Dwayne Johnson and John Cena who had also made the transition from being a wrestler to having a successful career in movies. Dave Bautista had said that those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars and he does not want it to be like this. He says he wants something else and wants to be known as an actor.

Talking about Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Dave Bautista said that he was a movie star even before he actually became one. He mentioned that Dwayne Johnson something about him that is very special and he never wants to take that away from him but talking about his acting skills, Dave Bautista firmly believes that he is not a great actor.

Talking about his roles, the Avengers: Endgame actor added that he wants good roles and he does not care about movies like Fast and Furious or Bumblebee as it is not the kind of stardom that he wants. Instead, he wants to be in Dune and work with the likes of Denis Villeneuve, Sam Mendes, Jodie Foster, and other Academy Award winners. Dave Bautista mentioned that he is proud to be a character actor and he wants that respect, credibility, and education.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is all set to step into the superhero movies with his upcoming Black Adam movie. Dwayne Johnson will be playing the DC character, Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Several other wrestling stars tried their luck in movies but none could reach the heights of Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena over the years. Dave Bautista will be next seen in the movie Dune.

