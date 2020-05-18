'Avengers': A List Of Dubbing Artists Who Worked On Tamil Version Of Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has been the most grossing film of the year 2019. The film was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages in India, keeping in mind the convenience of the audience. Here is a look at the team that worked behind the dubbing for the Tamil version of the last film of the Avengers franchise. Have a look at the Tamil dubbing artist list here.

Avengers: Endgame Tamil dubbing artist list

1. Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Dethupathi dubbed for the character Tony Stark or Iron Man in the film Avengers: Endgame. He is a south Indian actor who has worked in a wide range of successful films, especially in Tamil. He is famous for his work in Netflix special Super Delux.

2. TNB Kadhir

TNB Kadhir dubbed for the role of Thor in the film Avengers: Endgame. He is a professional dubbing artist in Tollywood and Kollywood. His work has also won him recognition and prestigious awards.

3. Aadithya M

Aadithya M is the dubbing artist who did the voiceover for Bruce Banner or Hulk. His heavy yet wise way of narration did a god job on the character. The dubbing artist is from Kodambakkam in Chennai and has done quite a few voiceovers in the past.

4. Karthik Kannan

Karthik Kannan is the artist who has worked for the character Captain America. His calm and composed dialogue delivery worked well for the character and the film. His work was appreciated by a section of viewers as well.

5. PR Sekar

PR Sekar, who is also known by the name Rudhrapathy Sekar, dubbed for the character Scott Lang or Ant-Man. His chirpy character portrayal worked well for the film. PR Sekar is a renowned dubbing artist from the south who has worked in a number of films.

6. Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Jeremiah is an Indian singer and actor who dubbed for the character Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow. She is a renowned singer in Tamil and Malayalam films. The turmoil of emotions that came with Natasha Romanoff was put forth aptly by the south Indian celebrity.

7. Satish Kumar N

Satish Kumar N dubbed for the character Rocket in Avengers: Endgame. His work of putting forth dialogues for an animal with superpowers was appreciated. He can be seen capturing the character's sarcasm and humour in the best way possible.

8. Perumal Marimuthu

Perumal Marimuthu dubbed for the character James Rhodes also known as War Machine. The character War Machine is a man with a minimum but most impactful words. His occasional fed up attitude was rightly captured.

9. P Vinoth Kumar

P Vinoth Kumar did the voiceover for the character Hawkeye in the film Avengers: Endgame. His work in the film was liked for the intense and emotional portrayal of the character. He has worked in a number of Tamil movies in the past.

10. G Sruti

G Sruti worked on the character Nebula who can be seen having two parallel stories. She switches between different kinds of characters with much ease. G Sruti has in the past worked in various Tamil films.

11. Karthik Vijayaraghavan

Karthik Vijayaraghavan can be seen portraying the role of the character Howard Stark. He has a brief moment in the film as he comes face to face with his son who has time travelled. The character has a warmth which was rightly showcased by Karthik Vijayaraghavan.

12. S Sarala

S Sarala did the voiceover for The Ancient One in the film Avengers: Endgame. She can be seen dubbing for the calm and well aware character in the best way possible. Even though the screen time is brief, it has been well- expressed.

13. Saradha Dinesh

Saradha Dinesh did the voiceover for the character Frigga who has a brief moment in the film. She is the mother of Thor and meets him when Thor time travels to obtain a stone. Saradha Dinesh rightly portrays her motherly love and concern.

14. Kadhir Gani Khan

Kadhir Gani Khan dubbed for the character Peter Parker or Spider-Man. He can be seen appearing in the film towards the very end. This character was well dubbed as Kadhir Gani Khan captures the youthfulness in the character.

15. Hari Krishnan A

Hari Krishnan A does the voiceover for the character Star-Lord. He can be seen in the film only in the last few moments when he has a talk with Gamora. He has three to four quirky lines which are done well.

16. D Ajay Kumar

D Ajay Kumar can be seen doing the dubbing for the character Falcon or Sam Wilson. The character only has very few lines but those lines have been delivered in a good manner. He has previously worked in films in the south.

17. Priya Anand

Priya Anand dubbed for the character Pepper Pots in the film. She mostly has dialogues with Tony Stark. Her dialogues are few but full of emotions.

18. CH Udaya Sree

CH Udaya Sree dubbed for the character Gamora in the film Avengers: Endgame. Her portrayal of the character was appreciated as she has to express doubt and love amongst other emotions. CH Udaya Sree has worked in a number of films in the past.

19. Murali Kumar

Murali Kumar does the dubbing for the character played by Stan Lee. This is one of the most important parts of the film even if it is for a few seconds. He has around two to three lines in the film.

