'Back To The Future' Cast: Know Who Stars In This 1985 Sci-fi Movie

Back To The Future is a science-fiction movie that revolves around a 17-year old high school student who gets sent thirty years into the past in the time-traveling machine invented by his scientist friend. The film is directed and written by Robert Zemeckis. It also won an Oscar for Best Effects in the year 1986. Actors like Micheal J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Leah Thompson, and Crispin Glover were a part of the Back To The Future cast. Here's a full list of actors who were a part of the cast of Back To The Future.

Also Read | GFRIEND's Sowon Faces Heavy Backlash From Fans For Posing With A Nazi Mannequin

Also Read | Best Buss It Challenge Videos: Celebrities Join The Internet-breaking Trend

Back To The Future Cast:

Micheal J. Fox as Marty McFly

Micheal J. Fox is a Canadian retired actor, author, producer, and activist. He also used to voice-over the character of Stuart Little. He debuted with a television show called Letters from Frank. He played the role of Marty McFly among the Back To The Future characters. He even won a Grammy, four Golden Globe, five Emmy, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also starred in the popular TV show Spin City.

Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines

Lea Thompson is a part of the cast of Back To The Future. She played the role of Lorraine Baines in the film. She made her debut in an interactive live-action game called MysteryDisc: Murder Anyone? and then she was seen in Jaws 3-D in 1983. She has won a People's Choice Award and was nominated for Saturn Awards for her role in Back To The Future.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Named Their Daughter 'Khai' Because Of THIS Reason

Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown

Christopher Lloyd played the role of Dr. Brown among the Back To The Future characters. He has won two Emmys and made his film debut with the popular film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest in 1975. He also played the role of Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for the Spock.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Director Shares Fans Reaction Videos Celebrating Trailer Success

Crispin Glover as George McFly

Crispin Glover is probably among the most popular actors known for playing intriguing characters. He played the role of George McFly in the Back To The Future franchise. He won a Catalonian Film Festival award for Best Actor for his role in the 2007 film, It is fine, Everything is Fine. He can be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the popular American Gods TV show.

Why did they replace Jennifer in Back to The Future?

After the first film of Back To The Future, Claudia Wells was not available to play the role of Jennifer. Many fans after seeing Elisabeth Shue playing the character of Jennifer asked why did they replace Jennifer in Back To The Future? Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and she halted her acting career temporarily to take care of her mother.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 To Commence From March 2021? Reports

Image Credits- @backtothefuturetrilogy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.