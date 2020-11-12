Band Of Brothers Cast: Details About The Characters Of This War Drama Series

Band of Brothers is one of the most popular American war drama miniseries It is based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 non-fiction book of the same name. Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks served as executive producers on the project. The series first aired in 2001 on HBO and went on to win Emmy and Golden Globe awards in 2001 for best miniseries. The series follows the dramatized events of the history of "Easy" Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the 101st Airborne Division.

The events are based on Ambrose's research and recorded interviews with Easy Company veterans. The cast of the series earned praises for their strong and convincing performances. A lot of people are still curious about the Band of Brothers characters and who played them on screen. For all the people who are wondering about the Band of Brothers cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Band of Brothers cast

Damian Lewis as Major Richard "Dick" Winters

Damian Lewis plays the lead role of Major Richard "Dick" Winters in the cast of Band of Brothers. He leads the cast in the majority of the episodes. Damian Lewis plays the important role in tying the story together. He is best known for playing the role of US Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the Showtime series Homeland. He was seen in the role of Steve McQueen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year.

Ron Livingston as Captain Lewis Nixon

Ron Livingston played the role of Captain Lewis Nixon in the cast of Band of Brothers. He was the best friend of Major Winters and a frequent confidant during the series. He is known best known for his roles in movies like Office Space, Swingers, Adaptation, The Conjuring among others.

Scott Grimes as Donald Malarkey

Scott Grimes played the role of Donald Malarkey in the Band of Brothers. His character is that of a Technical Sergeant. Scott Grimes started his acting career at the early age of 13 with a TV holiday movie titled It Came Upon the Midnight Clear. Over the years he has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows. Apart from acting, Scott Grimes is also a renowned singer.

Donnie Wahlberg as Carwood Lipton

In the cast of Band of Brothers, Donnie Wahlberg played Carwood Lipton His character is of a Second Lieutenant. He is seen showing his importance in maintaining the company’s morale. Donnie Wahlberg is a multitalented artist. He is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer, and film producer. Apart from being a successful actor and singer, he has also produced and starred in Rock This Boat, Donnie Loves Jenny and Return of the Mac on Pop TV.

Michael Cudlitz as Denver "Bull" Randleman

The role of Denver "Bull" Randleman in the Band of Brothers cast was played by Michael Cudlitz. He is a staff sergeant in the miniseries. He is best known for his work in series like Southland, The Walking Dead among others.

